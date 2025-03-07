Login
2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh

The 2025 edition of the maxi-scooter is now more expensive by Rs 25,000 than the previous version.
By Janak Sorap

2 mins read

Published on March 7, 2025

Highlights

  • Features a lower seat and a larger TFT screen
  • Underseat storage space has been increased
  • Rs 25,000 more expensive than the previous edition

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2025 version of the C 400 GT, a maxi-scooter offering that despite its premium price tag has garnered a lot of sales for the brand. Now priced at Rs 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2025 C 400 GT is Rs 25,000 more expensive than the previous model and continues to be available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).    


BMW C 400 GT 2025 India launch carandbike edited 2

 

While the overall design remains unchanged, BMW has equipped the scooter with a new windscreen for better wind protection while the seat height has been lowered by 10mm, from 775 mm to 765 mm, increasing accessibility. In addition to the above, BMW Motorrad has also introduced a new Exclusive variant which comes with golden alloy wheels, brake calipers, unique graphics, an embroidered emblem on the seat, light-tinted windscreen, floor lighting with BMW logo projection, and stainless-steel floorboard inserts. These additional features are optional and come at an additional cost over the standard model.

 

Also Read: Production-Spec BMW F 450 GS To Debut Late 2025

 

BMW C 400 GT 2025 India launch carandbike edited 6
 

Coming to the powertrain, the C 400 GT is powered by the same 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 33.5 bhp at 7,500rpm and 35 Nm at 5,750rpm. It comes with a 12.8-litre fuel tank and tips the scale at 214 kg kerb. The scooter rides on a 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheel setup, and is suspended by a telescopic fork and preload-adjustable dual springs.  

 

Also Read: BMW R 12 S Retro Roadster Revealed As Tribute To R 90 S

 

BMW C 400 GT 2025 India launch carandbike edited 4
 

On the tech front, the 2025 C 400 GT now comes equipped with lean-sensitive ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) as standard. It also features a larger 10.25-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB-C charging port, and an expanded storage capacity. The front storage compartment and boot space have been increased, with a 4.5-litre front compartment and a generous 37.6-litre under-seat storage.
 

BMW Motorrad is offering the 2025 C 400 GT in two colour options Black Storm and Diamond White Metallic, the latter is available only with the exclusive variant.

# BMW C 400 GT# BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter# 2025 C 400 GT Price# 2025 C 400 GT features# 2025 C 400 GT on-road price# maxi-scooter# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

