carandbike Awards 2022: Premium Scooter Of The Year - BMW C 400 GT

The BMW C 400 GT mid-size "maxi" scooter was launched in India in October 2021, and comes to our shores as completely built-up units (CBU).
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
17-Mar-22 09:31 PM IST
The BMW C 400 GT has been crowned as the Premium Scooter of the Year at the 2022 carandbike Awards. The mid-size "maxi" scooter was launched in India in October 2021, and comes to our shores as completely built-up units (CBU). The mid-sized premium scooter is designed for excellent comfort, dynamic performance, and enhanced touring capability, and these are the qualities that impressed the jury members, at the 2022 carandbike Awards.

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350 cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled four-stroke engine which produces 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is claimed at 9.5 seconds, while maximum speed is rated at 139 kmph. The BMW C 400 GT uses a directly integrated CVT gearbox as well as secondary drive in the form of a drivetrain swingarm. A counterbalance shaft ensures engine refinement during operation.

Prices for the new BMW C 400 GT begin at Rs. 9.95 lakh (Ex-showroom) in Alpine White colour shade, while the Style Triple Black colour shade option has been priced at Rs. 10.15 lakh (Ex-showroom).

