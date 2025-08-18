HomeNews & Reviews
Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched At Rs 48.50 Lakh

This version of the Camry gets a range of dual-tone colour schemes, cosmetic add ons, and a few feature additions over the standard model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in five dual-tone colour schemes.
  • Gets a rear spoiler and matte black alloy wheels.
  • Continues to be powered by the same hybrid powertrain.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a special edition version of the Camry sedan in the Indian market. Named the Sprint Edition, this iteration of the sedan is priced at Rs 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom), identical to the standard version. The changes on this variant include a range of dual-tone colour schemes, cosmetic add-ons, and a few feature additions. The model, however, remains identical on the mechanical front. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade
 

The Sprint Edition is offered in five dual-tone colour schemes, all of which pair the body colour with a matte black hood, roof and trunk. The colour options offered include Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Cement Grey, Precious Metal, and Dark Blue Metallic. Other cosmetic enhancements include a rear spoiler and matte black alloy wheels. This variant also gets door warning lamps and ambient lighting, which are dealer-fitment-level options, at no extra charge. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Glanza Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prestige Edition Package Introduced
 

The Camry Sprint Edition, much like the standard version, continues to get features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a nine-speaker JBL audio setup, three-zone automatic climate control, a head-up display, an electric sunroof, and 10-way power-adjustable front seats for both the driver and passenger and more. Its safety kit includes Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite (Level 2 ADAS features), nine airbags and 360-degree cameras, among other features. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 'Prestige Pack' Now On Sale: Here's What's New
 

Powering the Camry is a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 227 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The sedan is offered with three driving modes: Eco, Sport, and Normal.

