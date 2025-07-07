Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 'Prestige Pack' Now On Sale: Here's What's New

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a limited-period ‘Prestige Package’ for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Available from July 2025, the package includes 10 dealer-level accessories aimed at enhancing the SUV’s styling, with no mechanical updates.





The accessories include:



• Premium Door Visor with SS Insert

• Hood Emblem

• Rear Door Lid Garnish

• Fender Garnish

• Body Cladding

• Front Bumper Garnish

• Headlamp Garnish

• Rear Bumper Garnish

• Chrome Rear Lamp Garnish

• Back Door Garnish



There are no changes under the hood. the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is positioned in the B-segment SUV category and is available in two powertrain options. The strong hybrid variants pair a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an electric motor, while the Neo Drive variants use Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, with an all-wheel drive system offered on select trims.



The Urban Cruiser Hyryder features design elements in line with Toyota’s global SUV styling, including a Crystal Acrylic Grille, twin LED DRLs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin is equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and 360-degree cameras.