Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 'Prestige Pack' Now On Sale: Here's What's New

Toyota’s entry SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, gets a limited-period 'Prestige Package' with 10 dealer-fitted exterior accessories.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Rolls Out Prestige Package for Hyryder
  • Limited-Period Accessory Pack with 10 Dealer-Fit Add-Ons
  • No Changes Under the Hood or to Feature List

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a limited-period ‘Prestige Package’ for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Available from July 2025, the package includes 10 dealer-level accessories aimed at enhancing the SUV’s styling, with no mechanical updates.

 

toyota urban cruiser hyryder prestige package carandbike 2

The accessories include:

• Premium Door Visor with SS Insert
• Hood Emblem
• Rear Door Lid Garnish
• Fender Garnish
• Body Cladding
• Front Bumper Garnish
• Headlamp Garnish
• Rear Bumper Garnish
• Chrome Rear Lamp Garnish
• Back Door Garnish

There are no changes under the hood. the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is positioned in the B-segment SUV category and is available in two powertrain options. The strong hybrid variants pair a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an electric motor, while the Neo Drive variants use Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, with an all-wheel drive system offered on select trims.
 

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder features design elements in line with Toyota’s global SUV styling, including a Crystal Acrylic Grille, twin LED DRLs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin is equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and 360-degree cameras.

