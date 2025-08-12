Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade
By Bilal Firfiray
Published on August 12, 2025
- Six airbags now standard across all Taisor variants, from E to V.
- New Bluish Black exterior colour adds a sporty yet premium touch.
- No mechanical changes — retains 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has updated the Urban Cruiser Taisor with two key changes — six airbags are now standard on all variants, and a new Bluish Black exterior colour is available on select trims. The standard airbag package includes dual front, side, and curtain airbags, covering all variants from E to V. The new Bluish Black shade adds a premium and sporty look to the compact SUV’s design.
The Taisor continues with the existing 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, offering up to 22.79 km/l and paired with manual, AMT, or 6-speed automatic transmissions. Prices start at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and with Toyota’s 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty (extendable to 5 years/2,20,000 km), plus its famed reliability, the Taisor remains a solid contender for anyone seeking a compact SUV that’s practical, safe, and just a bit sharper looking.
