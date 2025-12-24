Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New Colours
- 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched
- Gets refreshed graphics, new colours
- Prices range between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar 150 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh. The motorcycle is offered in three variants: the Pulsar 150 SD priced at Rs 1.09 lakh, the Pulsar 150 SD UG at Rs 1.12 lakh, and the Pulsar 150 TD UG at Rs 1.15 lakh, all priced ex-showroom. Compared to the previous version, there is a marginal price hike of Rs 3,600 at base and here is what the difference gets you.
Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F Does Not Get Dual-Channel ABS; Company Issues Clarification
The latest update for the Classic Pulsar focuses on cosmetic and lighting changes. The Pulsar 150 now gets refreshed graphics along with an LED headlight and LED turn indicators. Moreover, it also gets refreshed graphics along with new paint schemes, including the Green with Orange highlights, which we saw on the updated Pulsar 220F and Blue, Grey and Red options, each paired with Black, respectively.
In terms of specifications, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 remains the same, getting a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that puts out 13.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor continues to get a 5-speed gearbox. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Vs Bajaj Dominar 400 Comparison Review
The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has long been one of the pillars of the Pulsar brand and has played a key role in shaping Bajaj Auto’s presence in the commuter and sporty commuter segments. Despite changing trends and newer models entering the lineup, the Pulsar 150 has continued largely in the same form for quite some time, with only minimal updates along the way.
Related News
Research More on Bajaj Pulsar 150
Popular Bajaj Models
- Bajaj
Pulsar 150Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.12 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N250Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.33 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.37 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.42 - 1.8 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Street 160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.12 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 220Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.28 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 79,048 - 87,526
- Bajaj
CT 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 67,284
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 92,181 - 98,400
- Bajaj
Platina 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 69,284
- Bajaj
Platina 100Ex-showroom Price₹ 65,407
- Bajaj
Pulsar 200 NSEx-showroom Price₹ 1.32 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 250Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.77 Lakh
- Bajaj
ChetakEx-showroom Price₹ 1.07 - 1.4 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.13 - 1.26 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.71 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 400 [2019]Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.7 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 400Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.39 Lakh
- Bajaj
Freedom 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 90,976 - 1.11 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N125Ex-showroom Price₹ 85,880 - 91,691
- Bajaj
Chetak 2024Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.27 - 1.35 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS400Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.93 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS400ZEx-showroom Price₹ 1.93 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia Seltos 2026Expected Price₹ 12 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-02
- Mahindra XUV 7XOExpected Price₹ 14 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-05
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-12
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor T03Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Trending News
- 3 mins readWill The Kawasaki W230 Be Launched In India?
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Dec 24, 2025Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New ColoursThe Pulsar 150 is offered in three variants with prices topping out at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).2 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Dec 24, 20252026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched at Rs 7.91 LakhWith E20 compliance, the 2026 Ninja 650 receive a new colour update and a premium price tag.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025Listed: Car Manufacturers That Will Hike Prices From January 2026Based on the announcements made so far, the price increase across car models is expected to range between 2 and 3 per cent.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 24, 2025KTM RC 390 Discontinued Globally, Remains On Sale In IndiaThe KTM RC 390 will continue to be offered on sale in India, where it is manufactured and there’s still strong demand for the model.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 23, 2025India Bike Week 2025 In Pictures: Highlights From Edition 12The 12th Edition of IBW was held on December 19 and 20, and if you missed this year’s festival, here is a recap of all that happened.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Dec 23, 2025Tata To Enter Rs 40 Lakh Passenger Car Market With First Avinya Electric SUV In End-2026Set to be one of three EV launches from Tata Motors next year, the first in the Avinya series of electric vehicles will catapult the Pune-based carmaker into uncharted market territory, as it will be the most expensive Tata yet.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 22, 20252026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!The new Tata Harrier and Safari petrol packs a new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion engine, but is it an ideal alternative to the diesel version?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 19, 2025Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?After a long wait, the first-ever electric Maruti Suzuki is here. It’s the e-Vitara, and it comes with a few promises. But arriving this late, is it worth the wait? Or is it a case of too little, too late?9 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 18, 2025Mercedes-Benz G450d: The Subtle Power of EvolutionThe Mercedes-Benz G 450d evolves subtly with more power, improved efficiency, and modern tech, while staying true to the timeless G-Class design. And character.4 mins read
- Home
- News
- Two Wheelers
- Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New Colours