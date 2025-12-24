Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New Colours

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar 150 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh. The motorcycle is offered in three variants: the Pulsar 150 SD priced at Rs 1.09 lakh, the Pulsar 150 SD UG at Rs 1.12 lakh, and the Pulsar 150 TD UG at Rs 1.15 lakh, all priced ex-showroom. Compared to the previous version, there is a marginal price hike of Rs 3,600 at base and here is what the difference gets you.

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F Does Not Get Dual-Channel ABS; Company Issues Clarification

The latest update for the Classic Pulsar focuses on cosmetic and lighting changes. The Pulsar 150 now gets refreshed graphics along with an LED headlight and LED turn indicators. Moreover, it also gets refreshed graphics along with new paint schemes, including the Green with Orange highlights, which we saw on the updated Pulsar 220F and Blue, Grey and Red options, each paired with Black, respectively.

In terms of specifications, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 remains the same, getting a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that puts out 13.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor continues to get a 5-speed gearbox. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Vs Bajaj Dominar 400 Comparison Review

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has long been one of the pillars of the Pulsar brand and has played a key role in shaping Bajaj Auto’s presence in the commuter and sporty commuter segments. Despite changing trends and newer models entering the lineup, the Pulsar 150 has continued largely in the same form for quite some time, with only minimal updates along the way.