BYD Atto 3 Evo Unveiled: 443 Bhp AWD EV With Up To 470 KM Range
- Front-wheel drive makes way for RWD for Atto 3 as standard
- All-wheel drive goes from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds
- Gets a new 74.8 kWh battery pack: 510 km range in RWD form
Chinese electric car maker BYD has unveiled the Atto 3 Evo, an updated and more capable version of its compact electric SUV. The Evo sits above the standard Atto 3 and brings several firsts for the nameplate, including new drivetrain options, increased range and improved charging performance.
One of the biggest changes is found under the skin as it gets a larger 74.8 kWh battery pack. In rear-wheel-drive form, the Atto 3 Evo is claimed to deliver up to 510 km of WLTP range, while the newly introduced all-wheel-drive version offers a range of 470 km. As for charging, the Atto 3 Evo supports DC fast charging of up to 220 kW, made possible by an 800-volt electrical architecture. According to BYD, this allows the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes when connected to a 220 kW DC charger.
Coming to performance, the rear-wheel-drive version belts out 309 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 kmph time of a claimed 5.5 seconds. The all-wheel-drive variant combines dual motors to deliver 443 bhp and 560 Nm, shedding the 0-100 kmph sprint to 3.9 seconds.
Moving to the interior, the Evo builds on the existing Atto 3 layout with updated tech. It features an 8.8-inch digital instrument display and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with integrated Google services. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console, while higher variants offer features such as a head-up display and heated rear seats. A full suite of driver assistance and safety systems is offered as standard.
BYD has also revised the Atto 3 Evo’s underpinnings, with a five-link rear suspension replacing the previous four-link setup. Additionally, the boot space has been increased to 490 litres. Meanwhile, under the bonnet, the Atto 3 has gained a new 101-litre frunk.
The Atto 3 Evo also retains vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing it to power external devices at up to 3 kW, and offers a 1,500 kg braked towing capacity.
The Atto 3 in the Indian market is offered with two battery pack options: 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh with 468 km and 521 km of range (ARAI), respectively. Prices start at Rs 24.99 lakh and go up to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
