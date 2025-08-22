BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7: Which Premium Electric SUV Should You Buy?

A year ago, we compared two “entry-level” premium EVs – the BMW iX1 and the Mercedes-Benz EQA. That test surprised many, as the iX1 turned out to be more powerful and ultimately more convincing than the EQA. Fast-forward to today, and the iX1 finds itself in another face-off – this time against a far more formidable rival. Meet the new BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) and the all-new BYD Sealion 7.

This iX1 LWB loses a motor compared to its predecessor but gains more range and interior space. The Sealion 7, on the other hand, arrives with a clear mission: fix the shortcomings of the BYD Seal and be so good at its game that it becomes hard to overlook. The question is, does it succeed? Let’s dive in.

Design and Styling

The two EVs couldn’t be more different in approach. The BMW iX1 LWB sticks to convention. Despite the stretched wheelbase, it looks proportionate and almost wagon-like, with sharp creases, a prominent kidney grille, and 18-inch alloys completing the package.

The BYD Sealion 7, on the other hand, plays the role of a head-turner. With coupe-SUV proportions, a raked window line, connected tail lamps, and sleek LED lighting, it looks modern and futuristic. It’s also the larger car here, and that presence is immediately noticeable on the road.

If you like understated European design, the iX1 is your pick. But if you want something fresh, bold, and eye-catching, the Sealion 7 takes this round.

Cabin and Comfort

Step inside, and the contrast continues. The new iX1 has a traditional German layout. Fit and finish are solid, the curved dual-screen setup looks premium, and the ergonomics are driver-focused. However, the iDrive system feels overly complicated – simple functions are buried under menus. The seats are supportive but firm, and some plastics used all around the cabin don’t feel like they belong to a BMW. The floating console between the front two seats is practical, and the overall visibility is also fantastic.

At the same time, the Sealion 7 will surprise anyone used to German cabins. The all-black interior feels plush, with soft-touch materials everywhere. In fact, there’s not a single surface inside the front row that isn’t smooth and plush to touch with no hard plastic at all. Moreover, the seats are larger and more comfortable than those in the BMW. And there’s a 50W wireless charging pad with cooling, which is the best in business.

BYD’s party piece is the 15-inch rotating infotainment screen. It’s smartphone-smooth but slightly cluttered in terms of user experience. The smaller driver’s display feels overloaded with information, though the crisp head-up display balances that out. Rear visibility, however, is takes some time to get used to owing to the sloping design. Not too bad, but newer drivers might find it difficult.

Coming to the second-row comfort, it is also worth noting that the iX1 benefits from its stretched wheelbase, but despite the longer wheelbase, the Sealion 7’s wheelbase is longer. And the coupe roofline is surprisingly well-executed and doesn’t compromise the second-row headroom. And akin to the front row, there’s no hard plastic in the second row either – everywhere you touch feels soft and premium. As for the iX1, the legroom is ample, but the seats could have been well executed – especially once you jump from the Sealion. And the overall ambience of the second row isn’t as premium a feeling as in the BYD.

Performance and Driving

The BMW iX1 LWB is a step down in power compared to the outgoing AWD version, as the erstwhile short-wheelbase iX1 had more than 400bhp. Now, with a single motor making around half the power, it no longer feels urgent. Acceleration is smooth, refinement is top-notch, and the steering has that typical BMW precision. Though it doesn’t offer the thrill and urgency of the older version, it is still a driver’s EV.

We have the BYD Sealion 7 with dual motor and a 4.5S badge at the back. Which means it has nearly 500bhp and earth-rocking 700Nm, so it is undoubtedly (and significantly) quicker. Acceleration is strong, linear, and very impressive for such a heavy SUV. Handling is surprisingly composed too, striking a balance between sporty and comfortable. Ride quality in both cars is firm but never uncomfortable, although the Sealion’s weight makes itself felt.

If you haven’t driven the faster version of the iX1, this one is a subtle and sensible car to drive, which offers the driver’s involvement you’d expect from the Bavarian carmaker. And although offering colossal power output, the BYD lacks that thrill, and you’d be fine getting the single motor 300bhp version as well.

Features, Battery and Range

When it comes to the feature list, the BYD runs away with this. It has an advanced ADAS feature which not only includes driver monitoring, but also 3D projection of surrounding traffic. BMW does offer driver-assist tech, but it feels dated next to BYD’s next-gen suite. The overall feature list, too, is more elaborate.

On the range front, the iX1’s 66.1 kWh battery claims 531 kms, but real-world numbers hover around 430–450 kms. Meanwhile, the Sealion 7 gets a larger 82 kWh battery with a claimed range of 567 kms. And in the real world, is good enough to go 500 kms on a full charge. It also supports V2L (Vehicle-to-Load), allowing you to power external devices

Specs Comparison: BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7

Specification BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase BYD Sealion 7 (4.5S AWD) Dimensions (L x W x H) 4,613 x 1,845 x 1,664 mm 4,830 x 1,925 x 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,805 mm 2,930 mm Powertrain Single Motor, FWD Dual Motor, AWD Power Output 204 hp 530 hp Torque 310 Nm 670 Nm 0–100 km/h 8.6 sec 4.5 sec Battery Capacity 66 kWh 82 kWh Claimed Range (WLTP) 531 km 567 km Real-world Range 430–450 km 500 km Wheels 18-inch alloys 19/20-inch alloys (depending on trim) ADAS Basic Driver Assist Advanced L2+ with Driver Monitoring Unique Features BMW badge, refined handling Rotating 15" screen, V2L, 50W wireless charging Price (On-Road) Rs 66–70 lakh ₹70–75 lakh

Verdict

Ultimately, your decision comes down to what you value most. The BMW iX1 LWB brings the reassurance of a German luxury badge, a connected driving feel, and traditional BMW finesse. It’s a safe choice for those stepping into premium EVs for the first time. The BYD Sealion 7, however, feels like the better product on paper and in practice. It offers more space, more tech, more power, and more range – all for nearly the same price.

Its design stands out, its cabin feels premium, and its features are unmatched. On the other hand, BYD still needs to establish itself in India in terms of brand reputation and after-sales service. But if you’re willing to take that bet, the Sealion 7 makes a compelling case as one of the most complete EVs you can buy in this segment today. While the iX1 plays it safe, this time around, the Sealion 7 steals the show.

Pictures by Tanmay Varthak