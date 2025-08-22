HomeNews & Reviews
BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7: Which Premium Electric SUV Should You Buy?

When you are looking to buy a premium electric SUV around the Rs 50 lakh mark, you are spoilt for choice. So, we got the two of the best from the lot – BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7 – to help you decide.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • BMW plays it safe with a conventional SUV looks while the BYD Sealion 7 offers a bold coupe-SUV styling.
  • iX1 brings German finesse, but Sealion 7 surprises with a plush, feature-packed cabin and a rotating 15-inch screen.
  • BMW offers badge value and refined driving, but BYD delivers more power, range, and next-gen ADAS at nearly the same price.

A year ago, we compared two “entry-level” premium EVs – the BMW iX1 and the Mercedes-Benz EQA. That test surprised many, as the iX1 turned out to be more powerful and ultimately more convincing than the EQA. Fast-forward to today, and the iX1 finds itself in another face-off – this time against a far more formidable rival. Meet the new BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) and the all-new BYD Sealion 7.

14

This iX1 LWB loses a motor compared to its predecessor but gains more range and interior space. The Sealion 7, on the other hand, arrives with a clear mission: fix the shortcomings of the BYD Seal and be so good at its game that it becomes hard to overlook. The question is, does it succeed? Let’s dive in.

 

 

Design and Styling

5

The two EVs couldn’t be more different in approach. The BMW iX1 LWB sticks to convention. Despite the stretched wheelbase, it looks proportionate and almost wagon-like, with sharp creases, a prominent kidney grille, and 18-inch alloys completing the package.

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW iX1 LWB All-Electric Review: Does Bigger Mean Better?

 

14

The BYD Sealion 7, on the other hand, plays the role of a head-turner. With coupe-SUV proportions, a raked window line, connected tail lamps, and sleek LED lighting, it looks modern and futuristic. It’s also the larger car here, and that presence is immediately noticeable on the road.

If you like understated European design, the iX1 is your pick. But if you want something fresh, bold, and eye-catching, the Sealion 7 takes this round.

7

 

Cabin and Comfort

BMW i X1 19

Step inside, and the contrast continues. The new iX1 has a traditional German layout. Fit and finish are solid, the curved dual-screen setup looks premium, and the ergonomics are driver-focused. However, the iDrive system feels overly complicated – simple functions are buried under menus. The seats are supportive but firm, and some plastics used all around the cabin don’t feel like they belong to a BMW. The floating console between the front two seats is practical, and the overall visibility is also fantastic. 

 

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

 

BYD SEAALION 13

At the same time, the Sealion 7 will surprise anyone used to German cabins. The all-black interior feels plush, with soft-touch materials everywhere. In fact, there’s not a single surface inside the front row that isn’t smooth and plush to touch with no hard plastic at all. Moreover, the seats are larger and more comfortable than those in the BMW. And there’s a 50W wireless charging pad with cooling, which is the best in business. 

BYD SEAALION 14

BYD’s party piece is the 15-inch rotating infotainment screen. It’s smartphone-smooth but slightly cluttered in terms of user experience. The smaller driver’s display feels overloaded with information, though the crisp head-up display balances that out. Rear visibility, however, is takes some time to get used to owing to the sloping design. Not too bad, but newer drivers might find it difficult. 

BYD SEAALION 15

Coming to the second-row comfort, it is also worth noting that the iX1 benefits from its stretched wheelbase, but despite the longer wheelbase, the Sealion 7’s wheelbase is longer. And the coupe roofline is surprisingly well-executed and doesn’t compromise the second-row headroom. And akin to the front row, there’s no hard plastic in the second row either – everywhere you touch feels soft and premium. As for the iX1, the legroom is ample, but the seats could have been well executed – especially once you jump from the Sealion. And the overall ambience of the second row isn’t as premium a feeling as in the BYD. 

BMW i X1 17

Performance and Driving

BMW i X1 14

The BMW iX1 LWB is a step down in power compared to the outgoing AWD version, as the erstwhile short-wheelbase iX1 had more than 400bhp. Now, with a single motor making around half the power, it no longer feels urgent. Acceleration is smooth, refinement is top-notch, and the steering has that typical BMW precision. Though it doesn’t offer the thrill and urgency of the older version, it is still a driver’s EV. 

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: It’s Now 2X Everything!

 

BYD SEAALION 3

We have the BYD Sealion 7 with dual motor and a 4.5S badge at the back. Which means it has nearly 500bhp and earth-rocking 700Nm, so it is undoubtedly (and significantly) quicker. Acceleration is strong, linear, and very impressive for such a heavy SUV. Handling is surprisingly composed too, striking a balance between sporty and comfortable. Ride quality in both cars is firm but never uncomfortable, although the Sealion’s weight makes itself felt.

BYD SEAALION 5

If you haven’t driven the faster version of the iX1, this one is a subtle and sensible car to drive, which offers the driver’s involvement you’d expect from the Bavarian carmaker. And although offering colossal power output, the BYD lacks that thrill, and you’d be fine getting the single motor 300bhp version as well.

BMW i X1 13

 

Also Read: BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality
 

Features, Battery and Range

 

When it comes to the feature list, the BYD runs away with this. It has an advanced ADAS feature which not only includes driver monitoring, but also 3D projection of surrounding traffic. BMW does offer driver-assist tech, but it feels dated next to BYD’s next-gen suite. The overall feature list, too, is more elaborate. 

3

On the range front, the iX1’s 66.1 kWh battery claims 531 kms, but real-world numbers hover around 430–450 kms. Meanwhile, the Sealion 7 gets a larger 82 kWh battery with a claimed range of 567 kms. And in the real world, is good enough to go 500 kms on a full charge. It also supports V2L (Vehicle-to-Load), allowing you to power external devices

Specs Comparison: BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range

 

SpecificationBMW iX1 Long WheelbaseBYD Sealion 7 (4.5S AWD)
Dimensions (L x W x H)4,613 x 1,845 x 1,664 mm4,830 x 1,925 x 1,620 mm
Wheelbase2,805 mm2,930 mm
PowertrainSingle Motor, FWDDual Motor, AWD
Power Output204 hp530 hp
Torque310 Nm670 Nm
0–100 km/h8.6 sec4.5 sec
Battery Capacity66 kWh82 kWh
Claimed Range (WLTP)531 km567 km
Real-world Range430–450 km500 km
Wheels18-inch alloys19/20-inch alloys (depending on trim)
ADASBasic Driver AssistAdvanced L2+ with Driver Monitoring
Unique FeaturesBMW badge, refined handlingRotating 15" screen, V2L, 50W wireless charging
Price (On-Road)Rs 66–70 lakh₹70–75 lakh

 

Verdict

2

Ultimately, your decision comes down to what you value most. The BMW iX1 LWB brings the reassurance of a German luxury badge, a connected driving feel, and traditional BMW finesse. It’s a safe choice for those stepping into premium EVs for the first time. The BYD Sealion 7, however, feels like the better product on paper and in practice. It offers more space, more tech, more power, and more range – all for nearly the same price. 

8

Its design stands out, its cabin feels premium, and its features are unmatched. On the other hand, BYD still needs to establish itself in India in terms of brand reputation and after-sales service. But if you’re willing to take that bet, the Sealion 7 makes a compelling case as one of the most complete EVs you can buy in this segment today. While the iX1 plays it safe, this time around, the Sealion 7 steals the show.

 

Pictures by Tanmay Varthak

# bmw ix electric# bmw ix1# bmw electric# bmw electric car# bmw ix1 lwb# bmw vs byd# byd sealion# byd sealion 7# byd sealion 7 review# byd sealion 7 vs bmw ix1# bmw ix1 vs byd sealion 7# car# Cars# Opinion# Comparison# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Road Test# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

