BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Euro NCAP tested both 2WD and 4WD variants of the electric crossover
  • Lowest rating accounted in the vulnerable road user category
  • It was launched in India in February this year at a starting price of Rs 48.90 lakh

The BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV has earned a five-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. The European safety assessment programme awarded the model 87 per cent for adult occupant protection and 93 per cent for child occupant safety. Launched in India earlier this year, the Sealion 7 is available at a starting price of Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

   BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5 Star Rating In EURO NCAP Crash Tests 2

 

In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the vehicle scored 34.8 points, translating to an 87 per cent score. In the frontal offset crash test, the SUV showcased strong overall performance, offering ‘good’ protection for most of the front occupant’s body regions. However, protection for the driver’s chest and left leg was rated ‘adequate’. The full-width rigid barrier test also showed good protection for front-seat passengers, though rear-seat passengers recorded ‘weak’ chest protection due to elevated compression levels observed in dummy sensors. In this section of the test, the Sealion 7 scored 11.0 out of 16 points. 

   BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5 Star Rating In EURO NCAP Crash Tests 1

 

For side impact assessments, the Sealion 7 performed well, securing the maximum 16 out of 16 points. The side mobile barrier test showed good protection across all measured areas. The vehicle also features a centre airbag, which was effective in reducing head contact between front-seat occupants during a far-side collision, though the excursion control was rated as ‘adequate’. 

 

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh

   BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5 Star Rating In EURO NCAP Crash Tests 3

 

For child occupant protection, the Sealion 7 scored 93 per cent and 46 points in total. The vehicle offered full 24-point marks in impact protection tests, providing good safety for child dummies representing 6-year-old and 10-year-old passengers in both frontal and side-impact scenarios. However, the SUV lost points for lacking some specific child safety features required for full Euro NCAP marks, scoring 10 out of 13 in that section. 

   

The lowest rating for the SUV was in the Vulnerable Road User category, where it scored 76 per cent. Its Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system responded effectively to both pedestrians and cyclists. While front pedestrian detection was rated positively, protection for pedestrians approaching from the rear was marginal. The system also performed well in cyclist detection, but it showed only marginal effectiveness in preventing ‘dooring’ incidents, when a car door opens in the path of a cyclist. 

   

BYD Sealion 7 Image 1

 

Euro NCAP tested the Comfort 2WD variant and other 4WD versions of the BYD Sealion 7. In India, the electric crossover is available in two variants: Premium (Rs 48.90 lakh) and Performance (Rs 54.90 lakh). The Premium variant features a rear-wheel-drive single-motor setup, while the Performance version comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. 

