BSA Scrambler 650 Unveiled In The UK, India Launch Soon

BSA Motorcycles is all set to launch the new Scrambler 650 in the UK, and now, car&bike has learnt that the new Scrambler 650 will soon be launched in India as well. The new BSA Scrambler 650 was unveiled last year at the Birmingham Motorcycle Live Show, and is based on the BSA Gold Star 650, in a scrambler-styled derivative. The Scrambler 650 gets 19/17 inch wire spoke wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, along with typical scrambler styling like a raised front fender, headlight grille and flat, raised handlebar.

Other scrambler elements include the racing number plate styled side panels, flat bench seat, and single-pod instrument console. The BSA Scrambler 650 will be powered by the same 652 cc, big bore, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the Gold Star 650, and is expected to put out similar figures – 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox will also be retained, but there could be changes to the gearing to suit the scrambler personality.

So far, there’s no word of the ground clearance or suspension travel, while braking hardware includes a single 320 mm front disc with Brembo twin-piston floating caliper up front, and a single 255 mm disc with Brembo single-piston caliper on the rear wheel. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

BSA has also unveiled the new BSA Bantam 350, which is based on the Jawa 42 FJ, but the Bantam 350 is unlikely to be launched in India, considering Classic Legends has several 350 cc models in the Jawa-Yezdi line-up. The Scrambler 650 though, will be launched very soon in India, in fact, within the next few weeks.