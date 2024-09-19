BSA Gold Star 650 Review: Single & Ready To Mingle!

Photography: Arvind Salhan

BSA, or Birmingham Small Arms, started by making firearms in the 1860s. BSA’s motorcycle division started in 1903, and the first motorcycle BSA produced was around 1910. By the 1930s and 1940s, BSA started making a lot of motorcycles, at one time, becoming the largest producer of motorcycles in the world. And from the 1940s to the 1960s, BSA’s most famous and iconic model was the BSA Gold Star. But the brand faded into oblivion by the early ‘70s and it was only in 2016 when Classic Legends acquired the rights and revived the BSA brand with the new Gold Star 650.

The new BSA Gold Star 650's design (on the right) is inspired by the 1960s Gold Star (on the left).

The new Goldie made its debut in the UK two years ago, and now, it’s finally here, in India, another British-origin modern classic with retro charm. Made in India, designed and developed across Europe, the new Gold Star certainly has its task cut out. Is it any good, and should anyone consider buying it? Those were some of the questions we had even before we got the chance to swing a leg over the new Goldie.

The BSA Gold Star 650's retro-inspired styling and silhouette certainly leaves no doubt about its modern classic personality.

BSA Gold Star 650 Design

The classic silhouette and retro styling of the new BSA Gold Star 650 leaves no doubt about its design inspiration. At first glance, it looks straight out of the ‘60s, and to that end, Classic Legends has totally nailed the retro look of the Gold Star 650. From the stance, silhouette to the design elements, everything about the Gold Star 650 is a homage to the simple, air-cooled motorcycles of the 1960s.

The Gold Star logo on the tear drop shaped fuel tank is a homage to a 500 cc BSA Empire Star which won a gold star for hitting 102 mph (164 kmph) at the Brooklands circuit in 1937.

The teardrop shaped fuel tank is a homage to the original 1950s Gold Star, complete with the golden star emblem on the tank, to the round headlight, side panels and the flat bench seat. There’s a faux pushrod cover with the period-correct BSA insignia with the three rifles stacked up together, although the 652 cc single is no overhead valve unit, but a modern engine with a four-valve, dual overhead cam top-end. But more on the engine and its performance later.

The BSA three crossed rifles, called the BSA Piled Arms trademark finds place in several places.

The insignia of the stacked rifles is also used on the side panels and the offset fuel tank lid, a circular retro-styled unhinged cap, which needs to be unscrewed and screwed back on. The fuel tank lid also has the “Estd. 1903” embossed on it, a homage to the year the BSA Motorcycle brand was established. On the instrumentation, the analogue speedometer and tachometer clocks feature inverted needles, another homage to the vintage Smiths-type speedometer, used in British motorcycles in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Wire-spoke wheels are a retro touch, but disc brakes with Brembo calipers and Pirelli tyres underscore the modern in this classic.

The wire-spoke wheels are also a retro touch, but shod with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres, and braking set-up is modern, with a 320 mm front disc gripped by Brembo calipers, and a 255 mm disc at the rear wheel as well, with dual-channel ABS. The pea shooter exhaust is classic BSA Gold Star design as well, and overall, the new Gold Star 650’s stance and silhouette nail the modern classic design to the T.

There's something about an analogue tachometer, with a needle showing the revs that is quite unmatchable.

On the features list, there’s just ABS, no traction control, no ride modes, and no other electronics to speak of. The speedometer has a small digital screen which just gives you odometer and two trip meters, while the tachometer also houses a small digital screen for the fuel gauge. A small circular screen mounted on the headlight gives you the tell-tale lights, including side-stand indicator and neutral, but there’s no gear position indicator. The flat seat has a universally accessible 780 mm seat height, and the weight of 201 kg (which should be around 213 kg fully fuelled), isn’t much of a bother pushing the bike around parking lots.

The 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve DOHC engine puts out 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

BSA Gold Star 650 Engine & Performance

From the moment you fire up the big single and set off, one thing is evident. The BSA Gold Star 650 is all about its torque-rich single-cylinder engine. The 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine has been developed by Rotax in collaboration with the University of Graz, Austria. The Rotax 650 cc single was used in the BMW F 650 Funduro, which was launched in India in the late ‘90s. But a lot has changed on the Goldie’s engine, with updates to make it modern, as well as meeting the latest noise and emission regulations. On the BSA, the 652 cc, single-cylinder, 4 valve, DOHC engine puts out 45 bhp at 6500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The single-cylinder engine has dollops of torque, and if it's entertainment you're looking for, the Gold Star 650 doesn't disappoint.

For those not in a hurry to get anywhere, the Gold Star 650 will chug along nicely, in a calm and relaxed manner. But the 652 cc single is also about its strong mid-range. The slightly oversquare engine is free-revving with a strong surge of torque in the mid-range. Despite its relaxed sound and retro looks, the Gold Star 650 can be urgent, while dashing from red light to red light. Out on the open road, it can hit a speedo-indicated 150 kmph easily, and given a longer stretch of real estate, it may climb more on the speedo. The five-speed gearbox is precise, and the slip and assist clutch which is a welcome feature.

A cruising speed of 100 kmph is at a sedate 3,800-3,900 rpm, and it will do it comfortably all day long.

With the engine ticking at 3,000 rpm you will be at a sedate 90 kmph, and even before you hit 4,000 rpm, you can hit 100 kmph, and cruise comfortably all day long. But beyond 4,000 rpm is when the vibes kick in, given that it’s a big single-cylinder engine. But the vibes on the Gold Star 650 aren’t what I’d describe as alarming or bad vibes. The engine doesn’t feel rattly or lose refinement, or even feel like it will fall apart, and the vibes in a way give the Gold Star 650 something of a character that you can associate with big single-cylinder engines. But what will be a spot of bother, particularly in the Indian summer, is the engine heat. There is some heat from the 652 cc single, and you will have to come to terms with it.

Show it some corners, and the BSA Gold Star 650 doesn't disappoint. Sure, it's no sports bike, but it's stable and predictable.

BSA Gold Star 650 Ride & Handling

The nature and design of the BSA Gold Star 650 is not something which should give it sharp dynamics, and neither should one expect sporty agility. But that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in any way. The front end feel and the chassis offer intuitive handling, but it’s the rear suspension which doesn’t feel as consistent over different surfaces.

If you have a long-ish commute or intend to cover some distance on the highway, the BSA Gold Star 650 will be a good companion.

Out on the highway, the suspension feels adequate, but over potholes and broken patches, the rebound feels stiff. The rear twin shocks also don’t seem to complement the confident front end feel and balance of the chassis. Overall, it’s still a stable motorcycle, and will not surprise you even when cornering. The 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire spoke wheels are shod with Pirelli Sportscomp tyres which provide adequate grip in the dry, and what is particularly impressive is the performance of the brakes.

A slightly lower price tag could have made the BSA Gold Star 650 that much more attractive to prospective customers.

BSA Gold Star 650 Price & Rivals

The new BSA Gold Star 650 is priced from ₹ 2.99 - 3.35 lakh (Ex-showroom), and prices vary based on the colour option, without any mechanical changes or feature additions on the variant you choose. At those prices, the new Gold Star 650 rubs shoulders with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with prices ranging from ₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

BSA Gold Star 650 Prices:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Highland Green ₹ 2,99,990 Insignia Red ₹ 2,99,990 Dawn Silver ₹ 3,11,990 Midnight Black ₹ 3,11,990 Shadow Black ₹ 3,15,990 Silver Sheen - Legacy Edition ₹ 3,34,990

The BSA Gold Star 650 in Shadow Black (above) is priced at ₹ 3,15,990 (Ex-showroom).

If the BSA Gold Star 650 was priced more aggressively, it would have grabbed more attention than it probably will now. And then, there’s another “classic” 650 already waiting in the wings, so the Goldie, no matter its strengths, will face some headwind, and that’s a shame.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is a well-rounded product and a modern classic motorcycle which has many strengths and few weaknesses.

BSA Gold Star 650 Verdict

That brings us to the final question – how is the new BSA Gold Star 650? The short answer is, it’s a very good motorcycle, no question about it. But then, there will likely be another follow up question on your mind – how does it compare to its closest rival, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? In my opinion, it’s not fair to compare the BSA Gold Star 650 to the Interceptor 650, even though both bikes fall in the same price bracket and engine displacement. There’s a fundamental difference between the Goldie and the Interceptor 650, and that’s down to the heart, personality and character of each motorcycle.

Period-correct looks, a torquey engine and good road manners, the BSA Gold Star 650 has a lot going for it!

The Interceptor 650 is powered by a parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank which has a completely different personality, while the Goldie with its big bore single offers a completely different riding experience. Yes, it’s got the vibes, but those vibes give the Goldie a character, a sort of personality which borders on offering a sense of nostalgia of classic single-cylinder motorcycles from the past, yet with the refinement and performance expected from modern engineering. To some riders, this may be something which will be the subject of much conversation, while others may welcome the old-school “character”. Either way, the vibes aren’t alarming or will make you feel the engine is lacking in refinement or will feel like it will fall apart when you try and chase the ton, because it’s up for speeds of over 150 kmph.

A modern classic motorcycle isn't about chasing high speeds, or back-slapping acceleration. It's also about character, which the Gold Star 650 certainly doesn't lack.

For me though, riding a modern classic motorcycle isn’t about chasing high speeds, or chasing 0-100 kmph figures from stop light to stop light. Not that the Gold Star 650 will disappoint you on your Sunday afternoon outing around town! The rush of torque from the 652 cc single will ensure you get ahead of the pack every time the light turns green, and will put a smile on your face every time you open the throttle.

But riding a modern classic, particularly one with the vintage and iconic heritage that the BSA Gold Star carries with it, is also about taking it easy, letting the passers-by admire the authentic design lines, while you chug along in a relaxed manner – smelling the roses, so to speak, and enjoying the scenery. To that end, the new BSA Gold Star 650 will not disappoint you. It’s a motorcycle which will make you want to dress up (or down), with a period-correct lid, a pair of goggles and a blast down your favourite strip of road.

BSA Gold Star 650 Photo Gallery: