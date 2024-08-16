BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Highlights

Revived British motorcycle brand BSA has officially entered the Indian market with the new BSA Gold Star 650. Powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, prices for the new Gold Star 650 start from Rs 3 lakh going up to Rs 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the colour chosen. Here are the top 5 highlights of the motorcycle:



1. Retro Design

BSA has tried to stay as true to the original 1950s and ‘60s Gold Star’s design as possible and the new Gold Star 650 looks like a proper modern classic roadster. The bike features generous use of chrome throughout and even the twin-pod instrument cluster - while having digital gauges for the trip meter and fuel - features retro-inspired graphics. The warning lamps sit in a separate small pod between the two analogue clocks housing the speedometer and tachometer respectively. The overall silhouette certainly has the classic design language of the BSA Gold Star models from the past.



2. The 650 cc Single-Cylinder Engine

While most middle-weight modern classic motorcycles in the market have moved to twin-cylinder engine layouts, the BSA sticks to the classic big-bore single-cylinder configuration. The 652 cc mill is liquid-cooled and features a four-valve, dual overhead cam layout and develops a peak 45 bhp and 55 Nm of torque - almost at par with some rivals. The unit sends drive to the real wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.

To put that in perspective, Royal Enfield’s 650 parallel twins develop 48 bhp and 52.3 Nm - slightly more power but lower torque.



3. Brembo Brakes and Pirelli Tyres

Engine aside, the new Gold Star 650 also features its fair share of upmarket parts. These include disc brakes (320 mm front and 255 mm rear) at both ends with Brembo calipers, aluminium alloy spoke wheels from Excel and even Pirelli tyres (tube-type). The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The new Gold Star 650 also features a 41 mm telescopic fork and rear twin-shocks suspension set-up with the rear units adjustable for pre-load.



4. Colour Options

The Gold Star 650 is being offered in six colour options - Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, and Legacy Edition: Sheen Silver. The Highland Green and Insignia Red are the most affordable colourways with the Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver variant the priciest of the range. The latter gets even more chrome detailing including to bits such as the front fender.



5. Bookings and Deliveries

According to Classic Legends Private Limited, the parent company of BSA, bookings for the bikes are now open online and at dealerships. The Gold Star will be retailed via the company’s Jawa-Yezdi dealership chains with the company saying that it will be offered at 52 outlets across India for now with plans to expand to more outlets in the near future. Deliveries meanwhile are slated to start within the next 7-10 days.