BSA Gold Star 650: Top Ten Stats About The Biggest Indian-Made Single Cylinder Motorcycle

BSA Motorcycles makes a comeback in the Indian market after a brief hiatus through the Classic Legends route. Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), was acquired by the Mahindra group's motorcycle arm Classic Legends in 2016. Fast forward to 2024, the new Gold Star 650 has been launched in India and serves as a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The Gold Star 650 will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India, with deliveries slated to commence in the coming weeks.

Here are the top ten stats about the biggest Indian-made single-cylinder motorcycle on sale, currently.

652cc engine

The Gold Star 650 employs a big-bore 652cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

45 bhp and 55 Nm

The engine churns out 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

5-speed gearbox

The 652cc engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

1960s inspired design

The BSA Gold Star 650 model preserves the original design of the 1960s BSA Gold Star, depicted by a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with chrome plating on the sides and a single-piece seat.

18-19 inch wheels

The bike rides on 18-inch 100/90 front and 17-inch 150/70 rear spoked wheels.

320-255mm disc brakes

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with a 320 mm disc in the front and a 255 mm disc in the rear, featuring dual-channel ABS.

201 kg weight

The Gold Star 650 weighs 201 kg which is just 1 kg lighter than the parallel-twin Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

782 mm Seat height

The Gold Star 650 has a 782 mm seat height, making it quite accessible for shorter riders.

6 colour options

The motorcycle is available in six colourways: Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, and Legacy Edition: Sheen Silver which is similar to the Dawn Silver but has generous use of Chrome.

Rs 3 lakh starting price

Prices for the Gold Star 650 start at Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and depending on the colour you pick, the price range is as follows: