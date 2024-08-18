Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BSA Gold Star 650: Top Ten Stats About The Biggest Indian-Made Single Cylinder Motorcycle

The Gold Star 650 will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India, with deliveries slated to commence in the coming weeks.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Gold Star 650 range between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in 5 colour options
  • Gets a single-cylinder 652 cc engine

BSA Motorcycles makes a comeback in the Indian market after a brief hiatus through the Classic Legends route. Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), was acquired by the Mahindra group's motorcycle arm Classic Legends in 2016. Fast forward to 2024, the new Gold Star 650 has been launched in India and serves as a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The Gold Star 650 will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India, with deliveries slated to commence in the coming weeks.

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh
 

 


 Here are the top ten stats about the biggest Indian-made single-cylinder motorcycle on sale, currently. 

 

652cc engine 

BSA Gold Star 650 3

The Gold Star 650 employs a big-bore 652cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures

 

45 bhp and 55 Nm

 

The engine churns out 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. 

 

5-speed gearbox

 

The 652cc engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

 

1960s inspired design

BSA Gold Star 650

The BSA Gold Star 650 model preserves the original design of the 1960s BSA Gold Star, depicted by a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with chrome plating on the sides and a single-piece seat.

 

18-19 inch wheels

BSA Gold Star 650 4

The bike rides on 18-inch 100/90 front and 17-inch 150/70 rear spoked wheels.

 

320-255mm disc brakes 

 

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with a 320 mm disc in the front and a 255 mm disc in the rear, featuring dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past

 

201 kg weight 

BSA Gold Star 650 m3

The Gold Star 650 weighs 201 kg which is just 1 kg lighter than the parallel-twin Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. 

 

782 mm Seat height 

 

The Gold Star 650 has a 782 mm seat height, making it quite accessible for shorter riders. 

 

6 colour options

BSA Gold Star 650 10 1

The motorcycle is available in six colourways: Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, and Legacy Edition: Sheen Silver which is similar to the Dawn Silver but has generous use of Chrome.

 

Rs 3 lakh starting price 

 

Prices for the Gold Star 650 start at Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and depending on the colour you pick, the price range is as follows: 

 

ColourPrice (ex-showroom)
Highland GreenRs 3.00 lakh
Insignia RedRs 3.00 lakh
Midnight BlackRs 3.12 lakh
Dawn SilverRs 3.12 lakh
Shadow BlackRs 3.16 lakh
Legacy Edition - Sheen SilverRs 3.35 lakh
# BSA Motorcycles# BSA Motorcycle Company# Birmingham Small Arms Company# BSA Gold Star 650# BSA Gold Star Launch# BSA Gold Star 650 Price# BSA Gold Star 650 India# BSA Gold Star# Classic Legends# Mahindra Group# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here’s how the new BSA Gold Star 650 stacks up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on paper.
    BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
  • Revived British motorcycle brand BSA has officially entered the Indian market with the new Gold Star 650. Here are the top 5 highlights of the motorcycle:
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Gold Star 650 is currently the only motorcycle in the company’s portfolio, and it has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
    BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures
  • BSA Motorcycles is a British-origin motorcycle brand which has been revived by Classic Legends Private Limited. The new Gold Star 650 is the first new model.
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh
  • The Gold Star 650 is a modern classic which is already on sale in select international markets
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

Latest News

  • The Gold Star 650 will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India, with deliveries slated to commence in the coming weeks.
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top Ten Stats About The Biggest Indian-Made Single Cylinder Motorcycle
  • The Thar Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Maserati GT2 Stradale gets several weight-saving upgrades while also making more power from the Nettuno V6 engine
    Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds
  • The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec model in the series with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh
    Ola Roadster: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Mid-Spec Electric Motorcycle
  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL, the new Maybach SL gets several comfort-oriented changes along with styling updates in line with other Maybach models.
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024
  • The successor to the Huracan drops the naturally aspirated V10 in favour of a twin-turbo V8 that revvs all the way to 10,000 rpm.
    907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain
  • Citroen has revealed complete prices for its SUV-coupe which will be offered in six variants spread across two engine options.
    Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh
  • The Ola Roadster X is the most affordable motorcycle on sale from Ola with prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh
    Ola Roadster X: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Most Affordable e-Motorcycle
  • Here’s how the new BSA Gold Star 650 stacks up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on paper.
    BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
  • After the S1 line-up, Ola plans to introduce the S2 and S3 scooter line-up with city, tourer and sport in the former along with grand tourer and grand adventure in the latter.
    Ola Teases 5 New E-Scooters; Tourer And Adventure Scooters On The Cards

Popular BSA Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • BSA Gold Star 650: Top Ten Stats About The Biggest Indian-Made Single Cylinder Motorcycle
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved