Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine

Following the launch of the updated Jawa 42, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the most powerful Jawa 42 yet, named the 42 FJ, with prices ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated 42 was launched last month with a tweaked 294 cc ‘J-Panther’ engine, subtle design modifications, and a new saddle. The new variant gets a larger displacement engine borrowed from its 350 siblings along with new paint schemes.

Jawa 42 FJ Variants Price (ex-showroom) Aurora Green Matte (Spoke) Rs 1.99 lakh Aurora Green Matte Rs 2.10 lakh Mystique Copper Rs 2.15 lakh Cosmo Blue Matte Rs 2.15 lakh Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs 2.20 lakh Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs 2.20 lakh

Also Read: New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images

Starting with the powertrain, the 42 FJ gets the updated 334 cc engine from the brand's stable and both engine variants (293 cc and 334 cc) will co-exist in the Jawa 42 line-up. The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 29 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque. This engine is also at the heart of the new Yezdi Adventure as well but in a different state of tune.



On the design front, the new variant features a sportier design than the Jawa 42. The twin exhausts now have a slightly upswept design, while the teardrop-shaped fuel tank and side covers are retained. Moreover, the semi-digital instrument console, as well as full-LED lighting has also been retained. The 42 FJ is also marginally taller at 790 mm than the smaller 42.

Also Read: New Jawa 42 Launched In India; Priced From Rs 1.73 Lakh

The engine is wrapped around a double-cradle frame with a 41mm telescopic fork. The wheelbase is 1440mm-long. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc while the rear also gets a disc brake. Moreover, dual-channel ABS is offered as standard and there is no option of a single-channel ABS variant.

The 42 FJ's colour palette includes Cosmo Matte Blue, Aurora Matte Green, Mystique Green, Deep Matte Black and Deep Matte Black with Red highlights. The entry-level variant, wearing the Aurora Matte Green paint is the only variant to get spoke wheels while all other variants feature alloy wheels.

In terms of its rivals, the 42 FJ will go up against the likes of the recently updated Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB 350, H'ness CB 350, and its sibling the Jawa 350.