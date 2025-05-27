Login
2025 KTM RC 200 Now Gets A TFT Display

KTM India recently hiked prices of the RC 200 by Rs 11,000, and this update helps justify it.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM RC 200 gets a new colour TFT display
  • It is priced at Rs 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New paint scheme; Engine now OBD-2B compliant

KTM India has silently updated its RC 200 for 2025 with a full-colour 5.0-inch TFT display, replacing the older LCD unit. The new dash is identical to those seen on other KTM models and now includes smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and various alerts. Accompanying the new display is a revised switchgear layout, with a menu navigation cube like the one used on the KTM 390 series. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched

 

KTM RC 200 Gets A TFT Display

KTM India recently revised the pricing of four of its popular motorcycles in the Indian market, with the RC 200 seeing the highest increase of Rs 11,000, bringing its ex-showroom price to Rs 2.54 lakh. This update helps justify the price hike, along with the OBD-2B emission compliance and a new Metallic Grey colour option.  

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000

 

KTM RC 200 new colour 2025 carandbike edited 1

Mechanically, the RC 200 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by a WP Apex upside-down fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle features a 13.7-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 835 mm, and a kerb weight of 160 kg. 

 

Image source 

# KTM India# 2025 KTM RC 200# KTM RC 200# Updated KTM RC 200# KTM RC 200 price in India# KTM RC 200 New Colour# KTM RC 200 price# RC 200# KTM Bikes# KTM Bikes in India# Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
