2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched

Besides the Blue and Black shades, KTM is now offering the RC 200 in an attractive multi-tone shade of Metallic Grey
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Metallic Grey colour variant launched
  • KTM recently hiked the price of the RC 200 by Rs 11,000
  • Motorcycle remains mechanically the same

Only last week, KTM India revised the prices of four models in its portfolio, namely, the RC 390, RC 200, 390 Duke, and 250 Duke. The RC 200 received the most significant price hike of Rs 11,000, bringing it price up to Rs 2.54 lakh, ex-showroom. While the motorcycle has remained largely the same, the powertrain is now OBD-2B emission compliant. Notably, the brand has now launched a new colour variant called Metallic Grey in addition to the existing Blue and Black shades.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000


The new Metallic grey livery is a combination of two grey shades that are complemented by orange contract for the chassis, portion of the fairing and few other bits. The design is completed with black lettering for the KTM branding. Unlike the Blue colour variant that come with striking orange wheels, the Metallic Grey variant comes with black wheels similar to the Black variant.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R With Long-Travel Suspension To Be Launched In India Soon

 

Mechanically, the motorcycle is powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that churns out 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by non-adjustable WP Apex USDs at the front and a preload -adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The KTM RC 200 is a fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres, seat height of 835 mm and a kerb weight of 160 kilograms. 

Popular KTM Models