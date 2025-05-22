2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched

Only last week, KTM India revised the prices of four models in its portfolio, namely, the RC 390, RC 200, 390 Duke, and 250 Duke. The RC 200 received the most significant price hike of Rs 11,000, bringing it price up to Rs 2.54 lakh, ex-showroom. While the motorcycle has remained largely the same, the powertrain is now OBD-2B emission compliant. Notably, the brand has now launched a new colour variant called Metallic Grey in addition to the existing Blue and Black shades.

The new Metallic grey livery is a combination of two grey shades that are complemented by orange contract for the chassis, portion of the fairing and few other bits. The design is completed with black lettering for the KTM branding. Unlike the Blue colour variant that come with striking orange wheels, the Metallic Grey variant comes with black wheels similar to the Black variant.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that churns out 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by non-adjustable WP Apex USDs at the front and a preload -adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The KTM RC 200 is a fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres, seat height of 835 mm and a kerb weight of 160 kilograms.