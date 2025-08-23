2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

Nearly a decade since it first hit the streets, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has carved out a loyal following among riders looking for an affordable, do-it-all touring machine. Now, in 2025, the Dominar 400 gets updated with a host of meaningful updates, including ride-by-wire throttle, four ride modes, traction control, a new instrument cluster and a few ergonomic tweaks. The overall design remains the same, as does the powerplant.

But the real question is, does the updated Dominar 400 still hold its ground as a value-packed tourer in today’s fast evolving motorcycle landscape? Have those updates really transformed the Dominar and made it more appealing? With those questions in mind, I threw a leg over the new Bajaj Dominar 400 to find out.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Design & Features

The overall silhouette and design of the Dominar 400 still is the same. And to give credit where it’s due, the Dominar 400 gets some standard features straight from the showroom for those who intend to go long-distance riding. There’s a tall windscreen to offer wind protection on the highway, standard knuckle guards, an engine guard, as well as a pillion backrest integrated into a standard luggage rack, and built-in bungee straps to tie down luggage and bags.

For the updates in features, the instrument cluster is new, featuring a colour LCD console with a secondary dot matrix screen that displays turn-by-turn navigation arrows, as well as the four ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road), powered by the new ride-by-wire system. Smartphone connectivity features like call and text message alerts are also available.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Engine & Performance

The 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is now tuned to meet the OBD-2B regulations, but performance and peak output remain the same. Based on the last-generation KTM 390 Duke, the engine continues to produce 39 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. What has changed is the introduction of the ride modes, with Road mode making the engine feel docile and somewhat muted, while Rain further dials down power delivery for low-traction conditions.

The engine loves being revved, and those seeking its entertaining performance will appreciate Sport mode. The difference is not stark compared to Road mode, but quite noticeable and for riders who appreciate performance and crisper throttle response, Sport mode will work best. The engine feels docile at low revs, and you will need to work the gearbox to get optimum grunt at city speeds. But push it between 5,000 rpm to 7,000 rpm, and that is where the fun is.

But around 6,000 rpm is where there are some vibes which are felt on the pegs. The engine, though, is tractable and will allow you to cruise without knocking at 60 kmph in sixth gear. Out on the highway is where the Dominar 400 still excels, and you can cover long distances sitting at triple-digit speeds all day. But at around 6,000-6,500 rpm is when you will sit at 100 kmph, and that is when the vibes are most prominent.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Dynamics & Handling

The seating position is relaxed and comfortable, and the windscreen helps cut down on wind blast on the highway. However, despite the roomy seat, there’s not enough room for the rider to move around in case you want to find your ideal riding position. The ergonomics make you sit “in” the bike and don’t provide enough room to move around on the seat – something which could be needed when you are tackling a twisty mountain road on your tours.

Overall handling is stable and confident, but the Dominar 400 is a heavy bike with its 193 kg kerb weight. Add to that, its 1453 mm wheelbase, and it’s not as sharp or intuitive when you want to attack corners with gusto. The traction control and braking set-up offers confidence, but it is not a motorcycle which is eager to dip into corners or feels enthusiastic about being pushed aggressively around a set of left-right corners. The steering geometry doesn’t offer an easy turning radius as well, and the Dominar 400 feels like a handful when taking U-turns in the urban environment, or when being pushed in and out of parking spots.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Verdict

The Bajaj Dominar 400 still makes the cut as a versatile, do-it-all motorcycle, if you’re looking for one motorcycle which will do a bit of everything - commutes, leisurely weekend rides and the occasional long-distance tour. While the updates certainly add value to the overall package, the reality is that the Dominar 400 today is almost a decade old. When it was launched, it had very few rivals, but these days the 400 cc segment is flooded with options which are more modern, more contemporary and also loaded with features and kit.

Eventually, it boils down to budget and personal preference and depending on the kind of use one is looking for, there are several options from the Triumph 400s to the Royal Enfield 450s, which offer alternatives to the Bajaj Dominar 400. More importantly, though, the heat it will face in 2025 will be from its own stable, from the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, which is lighter, more agile, has the same engine and features, but also packs a quickshifter, and offers more value at Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom).

At Rs. 2.39 lakh (Ex-showroom) price tag, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 may have got some bells and whistles in terms of features, but with so many other options available in the same ballpark of pricing, the Dominar 400 today is strictly for those who will appreciate its strengths and won’t mind living with a motorcycle which is beginning to show its age as a product.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Key Specifications:

Engine 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC Max Power 39 bhp @ 8800 rpm Peak Torque 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm Ride Modes Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road Gearbox 6 speed Frame Beam Perimeter Type Front Suspension 43 mm USD fork, 135 mm travel Rear Suspension Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm Ground Cleareance 157 mm Kerb Weight 193 kg

