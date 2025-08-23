HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol PolicyCitroen Basalt X Teased Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings OpenBMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In IndiaBajaj Chetak Production Resumes After Brief Pause Caused By Rare Earth Magnet Shortage
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Hero Glamour X First Ride | Is Cruise Control Needed?BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7 | Sub-50 Lakh Rupees Electric SUV ComparoHero Glamour X 125 launched @ Rs 89,999 | Cruise control and MORE! 😲 | Features & Specs | First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-Tron
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon Season

Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving License
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 gets updated with new features and ergonomic changes. In 2025, is the Dominar 400 still relevant? And should you buy one? Read on.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a versatile motorcycle
  • Easy to maintain, good performance for long-distance touring
  • Now gets ride modes, traction control & other updates

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

 

Nearly a decade since it first hit the streets, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has carved out a loyal following among riders looking for an affordable, do-it-all touring machine. Now, in 2025, the Dominar 400 gets updated with a host of meaningful updates, including ride-by-wire throttle, four ride modes, traction control, a new instrument cluster and a few ergonomic tweaks. The overall design remains the same, as does the powerplant. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m27

But the real question is, does the updated Dominar 400 still hold its ground as a value-packed tourer in today’s fast evolving motorcycle landscape? Have those updates really transformed the Dominar and made it more appealing? With those questions in mind, I threw a leg over the new Bajaj Dominar 400 to find out.

 

Also Read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched At Rs. 1.92 Lakh

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m1

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Design & Features

 

The overall silhouette and design of the Dominar 400 still is the same. And to give credit where it’s due, the Dominar 400 gets some standard features straight from the showroom for those who intend to go long-distance riding. There’s a tall windscreen to offer wind protection on the highway, standard knuckle guards, an engine guard, as well as a pillion backrest integrated into a standard luggage rack, and built-in bungee straps to tie down luggage and bags.

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m20

For the updates in features, the instrument cluster is new, featuring a colour LCD console with a secondary dot matrix screen that displays turn-by-turn navigation arrows, as well as the four ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road), powered by the new ride-by-wire system. Smartphone connectivity features like call and text message alerts are also available. 

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m28

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Engine & Performance

 

The 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is now tuned to meet the OBD-2B regulations, but performance and peak output remain the same. Based on the last-generation KTM 390 Duke, the engine continues to produce 39 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. What has changed is the introduction of the ride modes, with Road mode making the engine feel docile and somewhat muted, while Rain further dials down power delivery for low-traction conditions. 

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m39

The engine loves being revved, and those seeking its entertaining performance will appreciate Sport mode. The difference is not stark compared to Road mode, but quite noticeable and for riders who appreciate performance and crisper throttle response, Sport mode will work best. The engine feels docile at low revs, and you will need to work the gearbox to get optimum grunt at city speeds. But push it between 5,000 rpm to 7,000 rpm, and that is where the fun is. 

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m29

But around 6,000 rpm is where there are some vibes which are felt on the pegs. The engine, though, is tractable and will allow you to cruise without knocking at 60 kmph in sixth gear. Out on the highway is where the Dominar 400 still excels, and you can cover long distances sitting at triple-digit speeds all day. But at around 6,000-6,500 rpm is when you will sit at 100 kmph, and that is when the vibes are most prominent.

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m36

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Dynamics & Handling

 

The seating position is relaxed and comfortable, and the windscreen helps cut down on wind blast on the highway. However, despite the roomy seat, there’s not enough room for the rider to move around in case you want to find your ideal riding position. The ergonomics make you sit “in” the bike and don’t provide enough room to move around on the seat – something which could be needed when you are tackling a twisty mountain road on your tours.

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m35

Overall handling is stable and confident, but the Dominar 400 is a heavy bike with its 193 kg kerb weight. Add to that, its 1453 mm wheelbase, and it’s not as sharp or intuitive when you want to attack corners with gusto. The traction control and braking set-up offers confidence, but it is not a motorcycle which is eager to dip into corners or feels enthusiastic about being pushed aggressively around a set of left-right corners. The steering geometry doesn’t offer an easy turning radius as well, and the Dominar 400 feels like a handful when taking U-turns in the urban environment, or when being pushed in and out of parking spots.

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m31

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: Verdict

 

The Bajaj Dominar 400 still makes the cut as a versatile, do-it-all motorcycle, if you’re looking for one motorcycle which will do a bit of everything - commutes, leisurely weekend rides and the occasional long-distance tour. While the updates certainly add value to the overall package, the reality is that the Dominar 400 today is almost a decade old. When it was launched, it had very few rivals, but these days the 400 cc segment is flooded with options which are more modern, more contemporary and also loaded with features and kit.

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m34

Eventually, it boils down to budget and personal preference and depending on the kind of use one is looking for, there are several options from the Triumph 400s to the Royal Enfield 450s, which offer alternatives to the Bajaj Dominar 400. More importantly, though, the heat it will face in 2025 will be from its own stable, from the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, which is lighter, more agile, has the same engine and features, but also packs a quickshifter, and offers more value at Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m37

At Rs. 2.39 lakh (Ex-showroom) price tag, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 may have got some bells and whistles in terms of features, but with so many other options available in the same ballpark of pricing, the Dominar 400 today is strictly for those who will appreciate its strengths and won’t mind living with a motorcycle which is beginning to show its age as a product.

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Key Specifications:

 

Engine373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Max Power39 bhp @ 8800 rpm
Peak Torque35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Ride ModesRoad, Rain, Sport, Off-Road
Gearbox6 speed
FrameBeam Perimeter Type
Front Suspension43 mm USD fork, 135 mm travel
Rear SuspensionMulti-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm
Ground Cleareance157 mm
Kerb Weight193 kg

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Review Image Gallery:

 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m31
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m35
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m36
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m28
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m38
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m33
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m26
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m25
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m23
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m24
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m22
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m19
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m21
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m18
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m16
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m14
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m12
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m11
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m17
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m13
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m9
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m8
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m2
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m7
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m10
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m3
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m6
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m31

 

# 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 review# 2025 Dominar 400 Review# New Bajaj Dominar 400 review# New Dominar 400 Review# Bike Reviews# Bikes# bike-review# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • The Bajaj Dominar 400 gets updated with new features and ergonomic changes. In 2025, is the Dominar 400 still relevant? And should you buy one? Read on.
    2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?
  • When you are looking to buy a premium electric SUV around the Rs 50 lakh mark, you are spoilt for choice. So, we got the two of the best from the lot – BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7 – to help you decide.
    BMW iX1 LWB vs BYD Sealion 7: Which Premium Electric SUV Should You Buy?
  • The Hero Glamour X is the latest generation model of Hero MotoCorp’s iconic 125 cc motorcycle. Will it be able to recreate its previous success with features like cruise control and ride modes?
    Hero Glamour X First Ride Review: Now Gets Cruise Control, Ride Modes!
  • Volvo will soon have a new entry level model in India named the EX30. The SUV has many firsts when it comes to tech and features, and we've driven it
    Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget
  • Scrambler or Adventure? Which one should you choose, and why? The gloves are off, no holds barred, in this epic showdown between the Triumph Scrambler 400X and the KTM 390 Adventure X!
    KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review
  • We spent a few hours with the latest Triumph café racer, the new Thruxton 400. Will the made-in-India Thruxton be able to get folks interested in the café racer category? Read on.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 First Ride Review: Brewed Speed
  • The unconventional coupe bodystyle hides a lot of conventional characteristics of a practical SUV that’s relevant for our roads.
    Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual
  • The Hero Xoom 125 gets in the ring to offer a sporty 125 cc scooter that’s scores high on presence, and promise. Is it worth considering? Or are there some chinks in its armour?
    Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?
  • JSW MG Motor has launched its fastest car in the India, the Cyberster, and we drive it at the best possible location -- the Buddh International Circuit.
    MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence
  • The Kia Syros has joined the car&bike garage, and in this 45 days report, we talk about how the car is as a daily driver.
    Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report

Popular Bajaj Models