Nissan Gravite MPV To Debut On January 21

Nissan has confirmed that its all-new Gravite MPV will be unveiled in full on January 21, 2026. The Gravite is essentially Nissan’s take on the Renault Triber - a subcompact three-row people mover built on the Renault Nissan Alliance-developed CMF-A+ architecture.



Nissan has shared multiple teasers of the Gravite over the past few months, revealing much of its design. There is more than a passing resemblance to the Triber in terms of the overall design, with shared elements including the stepped roof, sculpted bonnet and the rear end design save for the bumper. The Gravite, however, features its own unique fascia, characterised by a cheese-grater-style grille flanking swept-back headlights with integrated LED DRLs, as well as a distinctive front bumper design.



The cabin, too, is likely to get some styling changes over its Renault platform twin, though we expect it to retain bits such as third row seats that can be completely removed and a sliding and reclining second-row bench.



On the powertrain front, expect the Gravite to get the same 71 bhp and 96 Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as used in select variants of the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Triber. Gearbox options are expected to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option, too, could be offered as a dealer-level fitment.



Earlier in the month, Nissan said sales of the Gravite will start nationwide by March 2026, so we expect Nissan to only open bookings at this time with deliveries to start in the ensuing months.