car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX is Motorcycle of the Year

At the 2026 car&bike Awards jury meet held at the iconic Madras International Circuit, one motorcycle kept coming up repeatedly in pit-lane conversations and discussions among jurors and the car&bike editorial team - the TVS Apache RTX. Throughout the evaluation sessions, the RTX generated considerable buzz for its well-rounded abilities and strong value proposition.

Even for the car&bike two-wheeler jury – comprising some of the most respected names in the industry, known for their objectivity and deep experience of evaluating two-wheelers across segments and price points, the Apache RTX made a strong impression – often punching well above its class.

Within its category, the Apache RTX was the undisputed favourite in the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 350 cc) segment. Its blend of performance, features, versatility and attractive pricing made it stand out clearly amongst its immediate rivals. However, in the running for the overall motorcycle of the year were several other strong contenders emerging as category winners.

Alongside the Apache RTX, the shortlist included the Honda CB125 Hornet, Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, KTM 390 Adventure, Aprilia Tuono 457 and the TVS NTorq 150.

Among these, the KTM 390 Adventure and the Aprilia Tuono 457 emerged as particularly strong favourites with the jury, thanks to their impressive performance and overall appeal. But once the overall scores and rankings from the jury were compiled and analysed by car&bike Awards data partner Divergent Insights, the outcome became clear.

The motorcycle that consistently delivered across parameters – performance, innovation, practicality and value – was the TVS Apache RTX. As a result, it was crowned the overall Motorcycle of the Year at the 2026 car&bike Awards, a recognition that firmly underlines its significance in the Indian motorcycle market. For 2026, the car&bike Motorcycle of the Year is the TVS Apache RTX!

Watch the first ride review of the TVS Apache RTX: