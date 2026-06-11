BMW F 450 GS Bookings Paused In India – Here’s Why

BMW Motorrad has temporarily paused bookings for the new BMW F 450 GS, in just two months since the made-in-India GS was launched on April 23, 2026. In fact, deliveries of the first lot of bookings have yet to begin of the smallest GS in BMW Motorrad’s line-up in India. Officially, the brand has not revealed the reason for the delay and queries about the availability of the F 450 GS remain unanswered.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs. 4.70 Lakh

Sources in BMW Motorrad dealerships have confirmed to car&bike that bookings have been temporarily paused till the first lot of deliveries begin sometime in July. Information about the next booking window will only be available once deliveries of the first lot of the F 450 GS begins in July. Even then, those interested in booking the F 450 GS now will possibly have to wait at least till October, if not later, to book a new bike.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Review - Should You Buy It?

By the time deliveries of the second lot begins it could be a while, possibly sometime towards the end of 2026 or even early next year. car&bike has received queries from readers and viewers about delivery timelines of the F 450 GS, and queries to BMW Motorrad have not been answered yet.

There could be several reasons for the delay in deliveries. The F 450 GS is manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India, for the world. Either it could be due to high demand for the 450 GS, or focus on supplying to international markets first, which is causing a delay in domestic deliveries. We expect to get a clearer picture in the coming months for those who are interested in the BMW F 450 GS. We have extensively reviewed the F 450 GS and have listed out our thoughts in the full review on the car&bike website.