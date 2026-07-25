River Indie Electric Scooter Crosses 50,000 Units Production Milestone

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer River Mobility has announced that the 50,000th Indie electric scooter has rolled off its production line in Hoskote, Karnataka. The company began manufacturing the Indie on August 25, 2023, meaning it has taken less than three years to reach the milestone.

Also Read: River Indie Gen 3 Long Term Report: 1 Month, 400 km After

The Indie remains River's only product and has steadily expanded its presence since entering the market. The scooter received its latest update in October 2025 with the introduction of the Gen 3 version.

With the Gen 3 update, River introduced new tyres, a redesigned instrument display and improved smartphone connectivity. The update also added hill-hold assist, while River says the scooter's riding dynamics were fine-tuned based on customer feedback. Buyers can currently choose from five exterior colours, all featuring contrasting black accents.

One of the Indie's biggest talking points continues to be its practicality. It offers 43 litres of under-seat storage, complemented by a 12-litre glove box, making it one of the most spacious electric scooters on sale in India.

Powering the Indie is a 4 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 9 bhp. River claims an IDC-certified range of 163 km, while the scooter has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. Using the 750W charger, the battery takes five hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, according to the company. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with a combined braking system.

River entered the Indian electric scooter market with the Indie in February 2023, before commencing production from its 120,000 sq ft Hoskote facility later that year. The plant features automated vehicle and battery pack assembly lines and has a production capacity of around one lakh units annually.



Priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the River Indie competes with the Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube and other electric scooters in the segment.