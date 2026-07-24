2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched; Price Starts At Rs 7.40 Lakh
- Gets new 1.0 Boosterjet engine option
- Turbo-petrol develops 108.5 bhp and 170 Nm
- All engine options get new 6-speed manual
Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2026 Brezza facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated subcompact SUV brings minor tweaks to the design but gets some comprehensive updates under the skin.
Also read: 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Details, Images
In terms of cosmetics, the Brezza gets an updated fascia with a new front bumper and updated grille. Depending on the variant, the grille either features a painted finish, smoked chrome finish or gloss black with red accents.
Down the flanks, tweaks to the side cladding and new alloy wheel designs round out the changes. At the rear, the bumper gets small tweaks to the skid plate element.
Also read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Inside, the big changes come in the form of a new 10.1-inch touchscreen, revised trim finishers on the dashboard fascia and new air-con controls reminiscent of the Victoris. On the feature side, the Brezza facelift gets additional kit such as ventilated front seats, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, front parking sensors and the aforementioned touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As before, you still get features such as auto climate control, a HUD, wireless phone charger, auto LED headlamps, 360-degree cameras and more.
Moving to the powertrain, the big news is the addition of a turbo-petrol engine option and a new 6-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol is the familiar Boosterjet unit, though it now makes 108.5 bhp and 170 Nm – more than the 99 bhp and 146 Nm in the Fronx. The 101 bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol carries forward and now gets mild hybrid tech as standard except on the CNG variants. The turbo-petrol too features mild hybrid tech.
The 6-speed manual replaces the old 5-speed manual unit as the standard gearbox across the range, while you can still get a 6-speed torque converter unit, though only with the 1.5 petrol. In terms of fuel efficiency, the new car gets improvements over the outgoing model with the 1.5 petrol now returning up to 21.09 kmpl in manual and 20.17 kmpl in automatic guise. The CNG returns a claimed 26.90 km per kg while the turbo petrol is good for up to 20.47 kmpl.
The facelifted Brezza goes up against the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros and the Skoda Kylaq
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