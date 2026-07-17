Consumer Court Orders Maruti Suzuki To Replace Grand Vitara Over E20-Related Damages; Carmaker To Escalate Matters In Higher Court

In what could set a new precedent in the matter relating to the use of E20 fuel in all petrol cars, the Consumer Court in Chhattisgarh has directed Maruti Suzuki to replace a complainant’s Grand Vitara strong hybrid over the failure to properly address breakdowns due to contamination after using E20 petrol. Twentry percent ethanol-blended fuel, or E20 fuel has been a hot topic across multiple channels in recent months, with vehicle owners clamouring about reduced mileage and breakdowns, and increased calls to make lower-ethanol-blend petrol available at petrol pumps across the country.



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These have mainly been rebuffed by the government and carmakers, who have continued to state that the fuel is safe for use in all vehicles, with only a minor drop in mileage expected. The new ruling could open the doors for complaints by multiple parties against Maruti Suzuki as well as other carmakers across India.



The Complaint



The complainant, Dr Premraj Devta, cited that his vehicle had, on multiple occasions, broken down or underperformed while running on E20 petrol, with the first instance occurring within six months of taking delivery. Dr Devta purchased a 2023-manufactured Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ Strong Hybrid in the year 2024.



The vehicle was sent to the service centre, with the culprit identified as fuel contamination within the fuel tank on the first occasion, with the same problem being repeated a second time. Subsequent testing of the fuel showed the presence of ethanol.



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The complainant also cited that the vehicle continued to stall in spite of the interventions.



Counter Argument



Maruti Suzuki and its dealer partner Nexa Magnato (where the vehicle was purchased) countered that the issues with the vehicle were due to fuel contamination - an external factor. The parties also argued that the vehicle was not defective and that fuel contamination-related issues were not covered under warranty.



The Court Ruling



In its ruling, the Court stated that simple repairs were not a proper resolution of the issue, as well as noting that the vehicle - manufactured in January 2023 - did not meet E20 compliance. This was cited as a reason for the repeated issues with the vehicle’s powertrain.

It also noted that the opposition party’s measures of blaming contaminated fuel and failure to replace the vehicle with an E20-compliant model were unfair trade practices. The court ruled that Maruti Suzuki and its dealer partner were to either replace the complainant’s Grand Vitara with a new E20-compliant vehicle or pay the party a little over Rs 20.50 lakh as compensation. The compensation amount would include the vehicle’s ex-showroom price, RTO charges and insurance premium amount. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki was ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental anguish and Rs 10,000 in litigation charges.

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End of the Matter? Not Yet!



The matter, while over in the Consumer Court, looks to be far from over. Maruti Suzuki, in a statement, said that the vehicle in question was E20 compatible and was fully equipped to handle the fuel. The company also stated that the Consumer Court order did not take into consideration multiple other factors. The company is now looking to take matters to a higher court.

With inputs from LiveLaw & Reuters