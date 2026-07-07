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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Slashed By Rs 39,000

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Jul 07, 2026, 03:21 PM
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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Slashed By Rs 39,000
Key Highlights
  • Prices of select Victoris petrol variants reduced by Rs 39,000
  • Four top-spec variants benefit from the price cut
  • CNG and strong hybrid versions remain unchanged

While several carmakers have been announcing price hikes over a couple of months, Maruti Suzuki has gone the other way by reducing the prices of select variants of the Victoris. The compact SUV now gets a price cut of Rs 39,000 on four petrol variants, while the rest of the range continues at existing prices.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right

Variant-wise prices:

VariantsOld PriceNew Price Difference
LXi MTRs 10.50 lakhRs 10.50 lakh
VXi MTRs 11.80 lakhRs 11.80 lakh
VXi ATRs 13.36 lakhRs 13.36 lakh
ZXi MTRs 13.57 lakhRs 13.57 lakh
ZXi (O) MTRs 14.08 lakhRs 13.609 lakhRs 39,000
ZXi ATRs 15.13 lakhRs 15.13 lakh
ZXi+ MTRs 15.24 lakhRs 15.24 lakh
ZXi (O) ATRs 15.64 lakhRs 15.25 lakhRs 39,000
ZXi+ (O) MTRs 15.82 lakhRs 15.43 lakhRs 39,000
ZXi+ ATRs 17.19 lakhRs 17.19 lakh
ZXi+ (O) ATRs 17.77 lakhRs 17.38 lakhRs 39,000
ZXi+ AT AWDRs 18.64 lakhRs 18.64 lakh
ZXi+ (O) AT AWDRs 19.22 lakhRs 19.22 lakh

All prices ex-showroom


The reduction is limited to the ZXi (O) MT, ZXi (O) AT, ZXi+ (O) MT and ZXi+ (O) AT variants, each of which is now cheaper by Rs 39,000. Prices of all other petrol variants remain unchanged. The revised pricing means the ZXi (O) MT now costs Rs 13.69 lakh, down from Rs 14.08 lakh, while the ZXi (O) AT is priced at Rs 15.25 lakh. Similarly, the ZXi+ (O) MT is now priced at Rs 15.43 lakh, and the ZXi+ (O) AT at Rs 17.38 lakh.

The price revision does not extend to the CNG or strong hybrid versions of the Victoris. The CNG range continues to be priced between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 14.57 lakh, while the strong hybrid variants remain unchanged at Rs 16.38 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 6

One of the Victoris' biggest strengths has been the breadth of its powertrain lineup. Buyers can choose from naturally aspirated petrol, CNG, strong hybrid and all-wheel-drive variants, making it one of the few SUVs in its segment to offer such a wide range of drivetrain options.

The SUV is currently priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and also carries a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating. It has also been one of Maruti Suzuki's strongest-performing cars, crossing the 50,000-unit sales milestone in a little over four months after going on sale.

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