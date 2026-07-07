Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Slashed By Rs 39,000
- Prices of select Victoris petrol variants reduced by Rs 39,000
- Four top-spec variants benefit from the price cut
- CNG and strong hybrid versions remain unchanged
While several carmakers have been announcing price hikes over a couple of months, Maruti Suzuki has gone the other way by reducing the prices of select variants of the Victoris. The compact SUV now gets a price cut of Rs 39,000 on four petrol variants, while the rest of the range continues at existing prices.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right
Variant-wise prices:
|Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|LXi MT
|Rs 10.50 lakh
|Rs 10.50 lakh
|VXi MT
|Rs 11.80 lakh
|Rs 11.80 lakh
|VXi AT
|Rs 13.36 lakh
|Rs 13.36 lakh
|ZXi MT
|Rs 13.57 lakh
|Rs 13.57 lakh
|ZXi (O) MT
|Rs 14.08 lakh
|Rs 13.609 lakh
|Rs 39,000
|ZXi AT
|Rs 15.13 lakh
|Rs 15.13 lakh
|ZXi+ MT
|Rs 15.24 lakh
|Rs 15.24 lakh
|ZXi (O) AT
|Rs 15.64 lakh
|Rs 15.25 lakh
|Rs 39,000
|ZXi+ (O) MT
|Rs 15.82 lakh
|Rs 15.43 lakh
|Rs 39,000
|ZXi+ AT
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|ZXi+ (O) AT
|Rs 17.77 lakh
|Rs 17.38 lakh
|Rs 39,000
|ZXi+ AT AWD
|Rs 18.64 lakh
|Rs 18.64 lakh
|ZXi+ (O) AT AWD
|Rs 19.22 lakh
|Rs 19.22 lakh
All prices ex-showroom
The reduction is limited to the ZXi (O) MT, ZXi (O) AT, ZXi+ (O) MT and ZXi+ (O) AT variants, each of which is now cheaper by Rs 39,000. Prices of all other petrol variants remain unchanged. The revised pricing means the ZXi (O) MT now costs Rs 13.69 lakh, down from Rs 14.08 lakh, while the ZXi (O) AT is priced at Rs 15.25 lakh. Similarly, the ZXi+ (O) MT is now priced at Rs 15.43 lakh, and the ZXi+ (O) AT at Rs 17.38 lakh.
The price revision does not extend to the CNG or strong hybrid versions of the Victoris. The CNG range continues to be priced between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 14.57 lakh, while the strong hybrid variants remain unchanged at Rs 16.38 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1
One of the Victoris' biggest strengths has been the breadth of its powertrain lineup. Buyers can choose from naturally aspirated petrol, CNG, strong hybrid and all-wheel-drive variants, making it one of the few SUVs in its segment to offer such a wide range of drivetrain options.
The SUV is currently priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and also carries a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating. It has also been one of Maruti Suzuki's strongest-performing cars, crossing the 50,000-unit sales milestone in a little over four months after going on sale.
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