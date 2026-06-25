350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower Price
- New 349cc engine register almost identical power figures.
- Cheaper by Rs 36,793, thanks to lower GST rates.
- Smoother, more refined riding experience with reduced vibrations.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 has received a small yet significant update since launch, but not in the way most would expect. Instead of increasing performance or adding new technology, Bajaj has downsized the motorcycle's engine from 373cc to 349cc. The move has been made to bring the motorcycle into a lower GST bracket, resulting in a substantial price reduction of Rs 36,793. While a smaller engine often raises concerns about compromised performance, Bajaj claims the new motor delivers a near-identical riding experience while being smoother and more refined. We headed to Pune to ride the updated Dominar 400 and find out whether this significant price cut comes with any meaningful trade-offs.
350cc Bajaj Dominar 400: What Has Changed?
At first glance, there is absolutely nothing to indicate that this is a different Dominar 400. The design remains unchanged, the motorcycle still wears the same Dominar 400 badging, and it is practically impossible to distinguish the new model from the outgoing version.
The biggest change lies beneath the bodywork. Bajaj has replaced the 373cc engine with a new 349cc unit, a move aimed at bringing the motorcycle into a lower GST bracket and making it significantly more affordable. While the bore remains unchanged, the stroke has been shortened from 60mm to 56.1mm. Bajaj has also revised the combustion chamber, camshaft profile and valve timing while retaining the same 12.2:1 compression ratio. The result is an engine that, on paper, remains remarkably close to the outgoing motor.
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride
Power output now stands at 40.04bhp, a marginal increase of 0.6bhp over the previous version, while torque has reduced by 2Nm to 33.2Nm. Bajaj engineers say the focus was to preserve the Dominar's distinctive character despite the reduction in displacement, and the numbers suggest they have largely succeeded.
The new Dominar is also slightly lighter. Kerb weight has dropped by 3kg to 190kg. While the difference isn't dramatic, the motorcycle does feel marginally easier to balance at low speeds. During our inspection, we noticed that the catalytic converter appears smaller than before, which could probably explain the weight reduction.
350cc Bajaj Dominar 400: What Remains Unchanged?
Apart from the engine and a section of the exhaust system, everything else about the Dominar 400 remains familiar. The motorcycle continues to use the same perimeter frame, USD front forks and preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The braking hardware, wheel design and tyre sizes are unchanged as well. Build quality, fit-and-finish levels and the overall sense of robustness that the Dominar is known for remain intact.
Bajaj continues to sell only the touring variant of the Dominar 400, which means buyers still get the flyscreen, knuckle guards, luggage rack with integrated pillion backrest and the belly pan as standard equipment.
The approachable 800mm seat height has also been retained. Combined with the motorcycle's relatively narrow mid-section, it remains easy for riders of varying heights to get both feet on the ground and manage the bike in everyday situations.
In terms of features, the motorcycle carries forward the updates introduced last year. These include the twin-screen digital instrument console borrowed from the NS400Z, four ride modes, switchable traction control, and smartphone connectivity functions. The LED headlamp, switchgear, tail section, and tail lamp continue to remain largely the same units that have been part of the Dominar package since its original launch.
Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 First Ride Review
350cc Bajaj Dominar 400: How Is It To Ride?
On paper, the reduction in displacement suggests there should be a noticeable compromise in performance. Out on the road, however, the story is quite different.
The first thing that stands out is refinement. The new 349cc engine feels smoother across the rev range, with vibrations being noticeably better controlled than before. The motor feels less strained and delivers its performance in a more relaxed manner.
Acceleration from a standstill remains brisk enough, while roll-on performance through the gears continues to be strong and predictable. For most riding scenarios, the Dominar doesn't feel any different from the outgoing model.
If there is a performance deficit, it is most noticeable during the initial surge of acceleration. Even then, the difference is subtle enough that many riders may not immediately notice it unless they ride the two motorcycles back-to-back.
Our riding route consisted largely of open urban highways around Pune, and throughout the ride the motorcycle felt adequately quick and capable. The smoother engine character also contributes to a more composed riding experience, especially during sustained cruising. The sweet spot remains between 100-110kmph, where the motorcycle feels settled and comfortable, with very little vibration reaching the seat, handlebar or footpegs. Push beyond that speed range and vibrations begin to creep in, gradually becoming more noticeable and slightly affecting long-distance comfort.
Overall, the riding experience remains very much in line with what existing Dominar owners would expect, only with a touch more refinement.
350cc Bajaj Dominar 400: Pricing and Ownership Benefits
The biggest advantage of the new 349cc engine becomes evident when discussing pricing. The Dominar 400 now costs Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 36,793 more affordable than the outgoing 373cc version. That is a substantial reduction for a motorcycle that has undergone very little compromise in terms of performance or equipment.
For buyers looking at an affordable sport-touring motorcycle, this price cut significantly improves the Dominar's value proposition. It now sits in a much stronger position against similarly priced alternatives while continuing to offer its proven touring credentials.
Ownership costs continue to remain one of the motorcycle's strengths. Like most Bajaj products, service and maintenance expenses are relatively reasonable, while the motorcycle's sturdy body panels and solid construction is built to last over long-term use. These factors continue to make the Dominar an lucrative option for riders are tight on a budget but want to tour.
Also Read: 350cc Bajaj Dominar Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh
350cc Bajaj Dominar 400: Verdict
The transition from a 373cc engine to a 349cc unit may seem like a negative change on paper, but the riding experience suggests otherwise.
Performance has been preserved remarkably well, with only a marginal reduction in the initial punch. In exchange, riders get a smoother, more refined engine that feels less stressed and produces fewer vibrations during everyday riding.
For touring enthusiasts and daily commuters alike, these improvements are likely to be more meaningful than the small sacrifice in outright performance. More importantly, Bajaj has managed to achieve this while dramatically reducing the motorcycle's asking price.
The result being the Dominar 400 as a motorcycle that retains everything buyers appreciated about it while becoming considerably more accessible. Rather than diluting the package, the smaller engine has arguably made the motorcycle a more sensible and compelling proposition than before.
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