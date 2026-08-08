KTM 160 Duke, RC 160 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15,000
- KTM 160 Duke prices increased by up to Rs 13,000
- RC 160 gets a Rs 15,000 price hike
- 160 Duke now starts at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom)
KTM India has increased the prices of the 160 Duke and RC 160, with the latter receiving the largest hike of Rs 15,000. The 160 Duke is now up by between Rs 12,000 and Rs 13,000, depending on the variant. For the Duke, the latest revision comes nearly a year after when KTM slashed prices in September, following the change in GST rates. The tax on two-wheelers with engines up to 350cc was reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, bringing down the prices of the company's smaller motorcycles.
KTM 160 Duke Price Hike
The Standard version of the 160 Duke was earlier priced at Rs 1.71 lakh and now costs Rs 1.84 lakh, making it Rs 13,000 more expensive. The higher-spec TFT variant has gone from Rs 1.79 lakh to Rs 1.91 lakh, a Rs 12,000 increase.
The 160 Duke is KTM's entry point into the Duke range following the discontinuation of the 125 Duke last year. It is powered by a 164.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 18.7 bhp at 9,500rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500rpm. A 6-speed gearbox sends power to the rear wheel.
The top-spec version gets a 5-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support.
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Hike
|KTM 160 Duke Standard
|Rs 1.71 lakh
|Rs 1.84 lakh
|Rs 13,000
|KTM 160 Duke TFT
|Rs 1.79 lakh
|Rs 1.91 lakh
|Rs 12,000
|KTM RC 160
|Rs 1.85 lakh
|Rs 2.00 lakh
|Rs 15,000
All prices ex-showroom
KTM RC 160 Price Hike
The RC 160 has received a Rs 15,000 increase. Launched in India in January this year at Rs 1.85 lakh, the fully faired motorcycle now costs Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).
The RC 160 is equipped with the same 164.2cc engine as the 160 Duke, producing 18.7 bhp and 15.5 Nm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch, while KTM claims a top speed of 118 kmph.
The motorcycle also gets full-LED lighting, including the headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, along with an LCD instrument cluster.
All prices ex-showroom
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