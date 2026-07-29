Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ PHEV First Drive Review: Just What The Doctor Ordered

The E-Class is one of the best-selling cars from the house of Mercedes-Benz. Some say the Germans don’t have a sense of humour, but the suits of Stuttgart beg to differ. So much so that they decided it was a great idea to give its quintessential saloon a dose of AMG. The most famous iteration being the E63. But being the wildest does have some downsides – it is not for all.

So, in came the first E53 with the previous generation E-Class. Instead of a V8, they plonked an in-line 6-cylinder AMG instead. This car came to India back in 2021, followed by its cabriolet version, two years later. Today, the new E53, based on the sixth-generation, broke cover, so let’s see what’s new in this Rs 1.45 Crore AMG.

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Mercedes AMG E53 PHEV: Design & Dimensions

As the name E53 suggests, this is based on an E-Class, but not the long-wheelbase (LWB) version that is already on sale in India since last year. This car is based on a standard E-Class, which has a shorter wheelbase and overall length. It sits lower too but is marginally wider for a more road-hugging presence.

Compared to an E-Class LWB, this E53 is shorter in length by 139mm, and the wheelbase is down 155mm. The lower stance and a wider body give it a more road-hugging stance than the popular saloon – something that goes well with true performance cars.

In terms of design highlights on the exteriors, there are AMG-specific elements such as an illuminated radiator trim, independent front apron, wider front fenders that house 20-inch wheels and a Night Package that, for the first time, includes dark chrome trim strips on door handles.

The AMG cues continue at the rear in the form of the rear apron with diffuser and a spoiler lip. Quad, round tailpipes indicate the performance nature of the car. LED tail lamps with star graphics and E53 lettering with red surrounds are noteworthy details. At first glance, it almost passes off like a regular E until you give it a second look, which you will when you see one on the road.

Mercedes AMG E53 PHEV: Interiors & Features

As is the premise of the car, the cabin of an E53 tries to balance the luxury and performance angles. It looks busy, sporty and cosy. High-quality materials and error-free fit and finish can be experienced throughout. Considering that owners of these cars are not going to be chauffeur-driven, unlike its LWB sibling, a lot of unique highlights to spot at the front include the AMG performance steering and dual displays.

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Mercedes fans may notice that, unlike the twin display fused into one in the previous E53, the new car has a more distinctive pair. The instrument cluster is similar – a regular rectangular shape - but the infotainment screen is now totally disjointed and set lower. The AC vents that run across the dashboard now adorn the upper edge of the dashboard.

Like in all modern Mercs, black man-made leather with sporty red inserts and additional AMG seat graphics add to the exclusive feel. The seats are comfy, big and extremely supportive. Especially the ones at the front, which are figure-hugging. The rear is restricted to two passengers thanks to the ultra-prominent transmission tunnel. There is a noticeable lack of legroom when compared to its more civilised sibling. Even more reason then that if you own one it is best to be in the driver’s seat of this. Nevertheless, if you do sit behind, you may not have much reason to complain. The seats are plush, although a bit further ahead would have been better.

The floor height isn’t raised, though, as the battery is restricted to the space under the boot. But this has reduced boot space further; what it lacks in depth, it tries to make up in reach, which can fit in those airport or golf bags easily.

In terms of more creature comforts, there are sun blinds all around for the rear passengers plus a 4D surround sound, 17-speaker system from Burmeister for one of the best music and movie sound effects.

Mercedes AMG E53 PHEV: Power & Performance

Compared to the OG AMGs of the past, this 3.0-litre AMG unit wakes up in stealth mode. It is not loud, but you know it means business when you floor the throttle. The real character emerges with the way it builds speed and moves. Now we all know that regulations have muted automotive exhausts, and the E53 is no different. The note from its quad pipes roars only when in Sport/Sport+ mode, on full throttle. Arguably, sounds sweeter inside than outside.

0-100kph can be done in flat 4 seconds, and it can go up to 280kph if you opt for the AMG Driver’s package, which would be helpful on a track with your friends with their two-door, two-seater sportscars. While power peaks at 577bhp, in Race Start mode, it can be pulled up to 604bhp. To engage this, press the brake pedal with your left foot in Sport or Sport+ mode, press the accelerator pedal and release the brake. It really seems like all hell has broken loose.

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Power goes to the rear wheels first. Only when required does the 4MATIC come into play, with power going to the front as well. All of that goes there with the help of a 9-speed AMG transmission that continues to be equally quick and efficient. While it is smaller than an E LWB, this car too gets rear axle steering that aids manoeuvrability and agility both at slow and high speeds.

Mercedes AMG E53 PHEV: Ride & Handling

The car is amazingly stable at high speeds courtesy of its adaptive damping system that regulates the damping at all four wheels in real time. A stiffer chassis complements this set-up further and results in reduced pitch and roll.

When off-the-track, what really does wonders is the 750Nm of torque, which is much more than needed for a four-door saloon. It is a true sleeper, built in some sense.

Mercedes AMG E53 PHEV: PHEV & Efficiency

This is the year of plug-in hybrids. We are seeing quite a few being launched across price points, and it would be fair to say that Mercedes kick-started it when it first announced bringing the new S-Class PHEV.

This unit gets a 28.6kWh battery to aid the petrol power. For reference, a Tiago EV has a 24kWh battery. This is a lightweight, high-performance unit. But the maximum output is restricted to 21.2kWh for everyday use. The rest comes into play when the extra boost is needed for higher performance. While the battery is charged while in motion like any strong hybrid, it can also be charged by a conventional EV charger. Mercedes provides an onboard charging cable too for the same.

What it does in effect is give this AMG some sustainability brownie points, as it can be driven in EV-only mode for a claimed 100km while doing triple-digit speeds. It is capable of hitting 140kph in electric mode and in our test conditions we estimated the range to be in the 75-80km category. Together with its 66-litre fuel tank, we reckon a range of 650km+ before you need to recharge or fuel up the car on inter-city drives.

Mercedes AMG E53 PHEV: Verdict

This is the second generation of the E53 AMG and was launched globally more than two years ago. So, it has taken some time to reach Indian shores. While there are hairier AMGs, this is a perfect middle path for someone looking for extreme performance but without the hassle of an ultra-stiff ride. With its four-door avatar, it is one of those gizmos that not only can you brag about but also share with family and friends. Of course, this cannot match the brutal force and enigma of the haloed E63 AMG V8, but that’s given. What it will still deliver is a thrilling experience that feels mental, yet practical at the same time.

Editor’s Rating: 4.25/5

Competition (in India): BMW M5 (Rs 2.11cr), AMG GT 4-door Coupe (Rs 3.27cr)