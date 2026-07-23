Mercedes-AMG E 53 Plug-In Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 1.45 Crore
- Plug-in hybrid powertrain develops up to 593 bhp and 750 Nm
- Equipped with a 28.6 kWh battery pack; offers 100 km of range (claimed)
- Goes from 0 to 100 kmph claimed in 3.8 seconds
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG E 53 Plug-in Hybrid at Rs 1.45 Crore (ex-showroom). The brand has also introduced the AMG E 53 Racing Edition, which is priced at Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom). Unveiled globally in 2024, the performance sedan sits between the standard E-Class and the flagship AMG models. Moreover, this is the first time any version of the E-Class has been offered with a plug-in hybrid setup in India.
Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz GLB EV India Launch Confirmed
Mercedes-AMG E 53: Exterior
The E 53 retains the familiar silhouette of the standard E-Class but gets several AMG-specific styling elements to set it apart. Up front, there's the signature AMG grille flanked by a redesigned bumper with larger air intakes, while the front fenders are slightly wider than the regular sedan.
Around the back, the changes include a subtle boot-lid spoiler, a black rear diffuser and quad round exhaust tips. The sedan rides on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch and 21-inch designs offered as optional upgrades.
Mercedes-AMG E 53: Interior and Features
Inside, the cabin follows the same layout as the standard E-Class but features a sportier treatment. It gets AMG sports seats with powered front seats, an AMG steering wheel, and grey open-pore ash wood trim.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Posts Record H1 Sales Of 9,768 Units; Q2 Retail Reaches 4,637 Units
On the features front, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a Burmester sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree cameras, multiple drive modes and a comprehensive suite of safety features. One can also opt for the MBUX Superscreen, which adds a dedicated display for the front passenger.
Mercedes-AMG E 53: Powertrain
Powering the E 53 is a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Together, the system produces a peak 593 bhp and 750 Nm, while opting for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package temporarily raises peak output to 620 bhp. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims a 0 to100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 280 kmph.
The plug-in hybrid system draws energy from a 28.6 kWh battery pack mounted beneath the boot floor, offering a claimed electric-only range of over 100 km. Charging is managed by an 11 kW AC charger as standard, while an optional 60 kW DC fast charger can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore
Mercedes-AMG E 53: Chassis and dynamics
The E 53 comes standard with adaptive suspension with Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. Mercedes-AMG has also widened the front track by 11 mm, added extra chassis bracing at both axles and recalibrated the braking system to better integrate regenerative braking from the hybrid setup.
The performance sedan also gets rear-axle steering, allowing the rear wheels to turn by up to 2.5 degrees, aiding in agility at lower speeds and stability during high-speed driving. Braking duties are handled by four-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear.
Mercedes-AMG E 53: Rivals
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 plug-in hybrid takes on other high-performance luxury sedans such as the BMW M5, which is priced at Rs 2.11 crore (ex-showroom).
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