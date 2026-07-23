2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

With its launch just a day away, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already picked up a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Maruti’s heavyweight has managed 30.41/32 for adult occupant protection and 43/49 for child occupant protection in the latest round of crash tests. For the crash test, Bharat NCAP evaluated the ZXI+ 1.5-litre 6-speed automatic variant. However, the safety rating applies to the entire 2026 Brezza lineup.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Adult occupant protection

In the adult occupant protection test, the Brezza has managed to score 30.41/32 overall. Further breaking it down, it scored 14.41 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and the full 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. It also cleared the side pole impact test with an ‘OK’ verdict.

In the frontal crash test, protection for the driver's head, neck, pelvis and feet was rated good, while the chest and tibiae received an adequate rating. For the front passenger, Bharat NCAP rated protection as good for the head, neck, chest and pelvis, with adequate protection for tibiae. During the side impact assessments, protection for all critical body regions was rated good.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Child occupant protection

The Brezza secured 43 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection assessment, including a full 24 out of 24 in the dynamic crash test and 12 out of 12 for child restraint system (CRS) installation. It received 7 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment category.

The child occupant protection test was conducted using 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies placed in rearward-facing child seats. In both the frontal and side impact tests, each dummy achieved the maximum possible scores of 8/8 and 4/4, respectively.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Safety equipment

According to Bharat NCAP, the tested Brezza was equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders for all occupants, front seatbelt pretensioners, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages for the rear outboard seats. These safety features form the basis of the five-star rating awarded to the 2026 Brezza.