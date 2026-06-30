Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Subcompact SUV Comparison
- The Venue, Nexon, 3XO, Brezza and Sonet are the top choices in this segment
- All five SUV come with strong capabilities and value
- The Brezza and Sonet are going to recieve gen upgrades soon
The competition in the sub-4-meter SUV category is becoming intense every year. Be it new arrivals, generation upgrades or facelifts, every contender is trying to one-up its rivals in some way or the other. While the segment itself is quite wide, right now, five SUVs are the hottest picks both in terms of popularity and volume.
While the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet focus on technology and premium features, the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO emphasise safety and performance. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to appeal with its simplicity and reliability. Here's how these five SUVs compare on paper.
Dimensions - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet
|Specification
|Venue
|Nexon
|XUV 3XO
|Brezza
|Sonet
|Length (mm)
|3995
|3995
|3990
|3995
|3995
|Width (mm)
|1800
|1804
|1821
|1790
|1790
|Height (mm)
|1665
|1620
|1647
|1685
|1642
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2520
|2498
|2600
|2500
|2500
|Boot Space (L)
|375
|382
|364
|328
|385
The XUV 3XO is the widest SUV here and also has the longest wheelbase, and thus also offers the most cabin space. The Kia Sonet offer the largest boot, with the Nexon being a close second. The Brezza is the tallest SUV in comparison, translating to better headroom inside the cabin.
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Engine Options - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet
|Models
|Petrol
|Power/Torque
|Diesel
|Power/Torque
|Venue
|1.2 NA / 1.0 Turbo
|82 bhp/115 Nm; 118 bhp/172 Nm
|1.5
|114 bhp/250 Nm
|Nexon
|1.2 Turbo
|118 bhp/170 Nm
|1.5
|114 bhp/260 Nm
|XUV 3XO
|1.2 Turbo / 1.2 TGDi
|110 bhp/200 Nm; 128 bhp/230 Nm
|1.5
|116 bhp/300 Nm
|Brezza
|1.5 NA
|102 bhp/137 Nm
|-
|-
|Sonet
|1.2 NA / 1.0 Turbo
|82 bhp/115 Nm; 118 bhp/172 Nm
|1.5
|114 bhp/250 Nm
On paper, the Mahindra XUV 3XO clearly delivers the strongest performance, notably the TGDI version. The Venue and Sonet’s turbo petrols are a close second; however, both offer the widest range of powertrain choices, each one offering decent performance. In fact, the diesel engine that does duty here is one of the most fuel-efficient engines in the segment.
The Nexon offers a well-balanced performance with both its petrol and diesel engines; however, the area where it excels is ride comfort and dynamics. In fact, it’s one of the best in the segment when it comes to drivability.
As for the Brezza, it’s not necessarily about performance, but rather practicality. It’s the only one here that offers just one NA petrol option, but it’s a tried and tested engine. Good for everyday usability and, of course, fuel efficiency. Because the Brezza comes with the most fuel-efficient petrol engine among the lot.
Transmission Options - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet
|SUV
|Transmission Options
|Venue
|5MT, 6MT, 7DCT, 6AT
|Nexon
|5MT, 6MT, AMT, DCT
|XUV 3XO
|6MT, 6AT
|Brezza
|5MT, 6AT
|Sonet
|5MT, 6MT, iMT, 7DCT, 6AT
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The Sonet offers the widest choice of gearboxes, with the Venue being a close second. Apart from the Korean twins, only Nexon offers the option for both an AMT and a DCT depending on the powertrain you choose. With the 3XO and Brezza, things are less complicated; you either get the option for a manual or a conventional torque converter automatic. In terms of performance and usability, the transmission choices offered by Hyundai and Kia are among the better choices.
Safety - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet
|SUV
|Key Highlights
|Venue
|6 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Camera, Blind Spot View
|Nexon
|5-Star BNCAP, 6 Airbags, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot View
|XUV 3XO
|5-Star BNCAP, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Camera, Blind Spot View
|Brezza
|6 Airbags, ESC, 360° Camera
|Sonet
|Level 1 ADAS, 360° Camera, All-disc Brakes, Blind Spot View
The Venue, Nexon and XUV 3XO all three hold a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating
All five SUVs come with six airbags and other essential safety features as standard like – ESC, seatbelt reminder, front pretensioners, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX. The Venue, Nexon and XUV 3XO all three hold a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a 4-star rating from Global NCAP, but it’s been a few years now, and the safety norms have been upgraded.
The India-spec Sonet is the only one that is yet to be crash-tested by either Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP. However, an export-spec model recently received 2 stars from Global NCAP, but it’s not the model sold in India.
In terms of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), except for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, all four SUVs offer ADAS with higher spec variants. The Venue and XUV 3XO offer the most advanced ADAS suites, while the Sonet is the only one to still offer Level 1 ADAS functions.
Features - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet
|SUV
|Highlights
|Venue
|Dual 12.3-inch displays, Ventilated Seats, Bose Audio
|Nexon
|Panoramic Sunroof, JBL Audio
|XUV 3XO
|Panoramic Sunroof, Harman Kardon Audio, Dual-zone Climate
|Brezza
|HUD, 360° Camera, Wireless Charger
|Sonet
|Ventilated Seats, Bose Audio, Powered Driver Seat
Each SUV has its own strengths. All SUVs come with features like automatic headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights and alloy wheels. Dual-tone colour options too are on offer with every SUV in this list. The Venue, being the newest, is slightly more advanced in terms of tech, user experience and touch and feel, but in essence all five SUVs offer a good and long list of creature comforts.
All SUVs come with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, USB Type C ports and more. Except for the Brezza, all other SUVs offer ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, but only the Venue and Sonet offer a powered driver seat.
Automatic climate control is also available in all 5 SUVs (depending on the variant), and except for the Brezza, all others also offer you a digital display for the driver cluster. All SUVs come with a good sound system, but the setup and tuning in Nexon and Venue are slightly better.
Price - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet
|Model
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Venue
|Rs. 8 Lakh to Rs. 15.67 Lakh
|Rs. 9.95 Lakh to Rs. 15.83 Lakh
|Nexon
|Rs. 7.37 Lakh to Rs. 13.92 Lakh
|Rs. 9 Lakh to Rs. 14.22 Lakh
|XUV 3XO
|Rs. 7.54 Lakh to Rs. 14.89 Lakh
|Rs. 9.22 Lakh to Rs. 13.91 Lakh
|Brezza
|Rs. 8.26 Lakh to Rs. 13.01 Lakh
|-
|Sonet
|Rs. 7.34 Lakh to Rs. 13.72 Lakh
|Rs. 9.01 Lakh to Rs. 14.19 Lakh
Conclusion - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet
Each of these SUVs brings something unique to the table. The XUV 3XO is the enthusiast's pick, the Nexon is the all-rounder, the Venue and Sonet are the tech-heavy premium options, while the Brezza focuses on practicality and ownership experience. The best SUV, therefore, is the one that best matches your priorities.
Having said that, the Brezza and Sonet wil be going through a generation upgrade soon. The former as early as this festive season and the Sonet sometime in early 2027.
We’ll be soo putting these SUVs to a real-world test soon, and if you don’t want to miss that keep watching this space.
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