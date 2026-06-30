Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Subcompact SUV Comparison

The competition in the sub-4-meter SUV category is becoming intense every year. Be it new arrivals, generation upgrades or facelifts, every contender is trying to one-up its rivals in some way or the other. While the segment itself is quite wide, right now, five SUVs are the hottest picks both in terms of popularity and volume.

While the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet focus on technology and premium features, the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO emphasise safety and performance. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to appeal with its simplicity and reliability. Here's how these five SUVs compare on paper.

Dimensions - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet

Specification Venue Nexon XUV 3XO Brezza Sonet Length (mm) 3995 3995 3990 3995 3995 Width (mm) 1800 1804 1821 1790 1790 Height (mm) 1665 1620 1647 1685 1642 Wheelbase (mm) 2520 2498 2600 2500 2500 Boot Space (L) 375 382 364 328 385

The XUV 3XO is the widest SUV here and also has the longest wheelbase, and thus also offers the most cabin space. The Kia Sonet offer the largest boot, with the Nexon being a close second. The Brezza is the tallest SUV in comparison, translating to better headroom inside the cabin.

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Engine Options - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet

Models Petrol Power/Torque Diesel Power/Torque Venue 1.2 NA / 1.0 Turbo 82 bhp/115 Nm; 118 bhp/172 Nm 1.5 114 bhp/250 Nm Nexon 1.2 Turbo 118 bhp/170 Nm 1.5 114 bhp/260 Nm XUV 3XO 1.2 Turbo / 1.2 TGDi 110 bhp/200 Nm; 128 bhp/230 Nm 1.5 116 bhp/300 Nm Brezza 1.5 NA 102 bhp/137 Nm - - Sonet 1.2 NA / 1.0 Turbo 82 bhp/115 Nm; 118 bhp/172 Nm 1.5 114 bhp/250 Nm

On paper, the Mahindra XUV 3XO clearly delivers the strongest performance, notably the TGDI version. The Venue and Sonet’s turbo petrols are a close second; however, both offer the widest range of powertrain choices, each one offering decent performance. In fact, the diesel engine that does duty here is one of the most fuel-efficient engines in the segment.

The Nexon offers a well-balanced performance with both its petrol and diesel engines; however, the area where it excels is ride comfort and dynamics. In fact, it’s one of the best in the segment when it comes to drivability.

As for the Brezza, it’s not necessarily about performance, but rather practicality. It’s the only one here that offers just one NA petrol option, but it’s a tried and tested engine. Good for everyday usability and, of course, fuel efficiency. Because the Brezza comes with the most fuel-efficient petrol engine among the lot.

Transmission Options - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet

SUV Transmission Options Venue 5MT, 6MT, 7DCT, 6AT Nexon 5MT, 6MT, AMT, DCT XUV 3XO 6MT, 6AT Brezza 5MT, 6AT Sonet 5MT, 6MT, iMT, 7DCT, 6AT

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The Sonet offers the widest choice of gearboxes, with the Venue being a close second. Apart from the Korean twins, only Nexon offers the option for both an AMT and a DCT depending on the powertrain you choose. With the 3XO and Brezza, things are less complicated; you either get the option for a manual or a conventional torque converter automatic. In terms of performance and usability, the transmission choices offered by Hyundai and Kia are among the better choices.

Safety - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet

SUV Key Highlights Venue 6 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Camera, Blind Spot View Nexon 5-Star BNCAP, 6 Airbags, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot View XUV 3XO 5-Star BNCAP, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Camera, Blind Spot View Brezza 6 Airbags, ESC, 360° Camera Sonet Level 1 ADAS, 360° Camera, All-disc Brakes, Blind Spot View

The Venue, Nexon and XUV 3XO all three hold a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

All five SUVs come with six airbags and other essential safety features as standard like – ESC, seatbelt reminder, front pretensioners, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX. The Venue, Nexon and XUV 3XO all three hold a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a 4-star rating from Global NCAP, but it’s been a few years now, and the safety norms have been upgraded.

The India-spec Sonet is the only one that is yet to be crash-tested by either Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP. However, an export-spec model recently received 2 stars from Global NCAP, but it’s not the model sold in India.

In terms of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), except for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, all four SUVs offer ADAS with higher spec variants. The Venue and XUV 3XO offer the most advanced ADAS suites, while the Sonet is the only one to still offer Level 1 ADAS functions.

Features - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet

SUV Highlights Venue Dual 12.3-inch displays, Ventilated Seats, Bose Audio Nexon Panoramic Sunroof, JBL Audio XUV 3XO Panoramic Sunroof, Harman Kardon Audio, Dual-zone Climate Brezza HUD, 360° Camera, Wireless Charger Sonet Ventilated Seats, Bose Audio, Powered Driver Seat

Each SUV has its own strengths. All SUVs come with features like automatic headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights and alloy wheels. Dual-tone colour options too are on offer with every SUV in this list. The Venue, being the newest, is slightly more advanced in terms of tech, user experience and touch and feel, but in essence all five SUVs offer a good and long list of creature comforts.

All SUVs come with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, USB Type C ports and more. Except for the Brezza, all other SUVs offer ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, but only the Venue and Sonet offer a powered driver seat.

Automatic climate control is also available in all 5 SUVs (depending on the variant), and except for the Brezza, all others also offer you a digital display for the driver cluster. All SUVs come with a good sound system, but the setup and tuning in Nexon and Venue are slightly better.

Price - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet

Model Petrol Diesel Venue Rs. 8 Lakh to Rs. 15.67 Lakh Rs. 9.95 Lakh to Rs. 15.83 Lakh Nexon Rs. 7.37 Lakh to Rs. 13.92 Lakh Rs. 9 Lakh to Rs. 14.22 Lakh XUV 3XO Rs. 7.54 Lakh to Rs. 14.89 Lakh Rs. 9.22 Lakh to Rs. 13.91 Lakh Brezza Rs. 8.26 Lakh to Rs. 13.01 Lakh - Sonet Rs. 7.34 Lakh to Rs. 13.72 Lakh Rs. 9.01 Lakh to Rs. 14.19 Lakh

Conclusion - Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet

Each of these SUVs brings something unique to the table. The XUV 3XO is the enthusiast's pick, the Nexon is the all-rounder, the Venue and Sonet are the tech-heavy premium options, while the Brezza focuses on practicality and ownership experience. The best SUV, therefore, is the one that best matches your priorities.

Having said that, the Brezza and Sonet wil be going through a generation upgrade soon. The former as early as this festive season and the Sonet sometime in early 2027.

We’ll be soo putting these SUVs to a real-world test soon, and if you don’t want to miss that keep watching this space.