Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: In Pictures

Mahindra Auto has announced the launch of the BE 6 Sporteq. The electric model is priced from 19.45 lakh, going up to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The BE 6 is now renamed to BE 6 Sporteq and is also offered in two special editions: the BE 6 Launch Edition and the BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition. Let’s take a look at what the BE 6 Sporteq has to offer.

The front fascia remains unchanged from the outgoing standard BE 6, while major changes have been made to the interior and rear section of the exterior.

On the side, you get a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the wheel diameter remains unchanged.

In addition to the new alloy wheels, it now gets Sporteq badging on the quarter panel.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launched At Rs 19.45 Lakh

You can now customise the text between the taillights, replacing the ‘BE’ badge, using Mahindra’s MI4U application.





The Launch Edition gets a ‘Launch Edition’ badge at the rear, positioned just beside the BE 6 badge.





The interior gets a refreshed look with the addition of a third screen. You can play games by connecting a gaming console or watch various types of content.



Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Formula E Freedom Edition Launched At Rs 24.45 Lakh

The centre partition has been removed, giving the interior a more seamless and cohesive look.

To remind you that it is the ‘Launch Edition’, it gets a plaque on the centre console, positioned beside the gear lever.

The reworked interior colour scheme gives the cabin a more spacious and airy feel.

The BE 6 Sporteq adds six new ‘TEQ’ technology suites powered by Mahindra’s MAIA artificial intelligence architecture, bringing new features across personalisation, connectivity, entertainment, safety and driving functions.

It also gets a new 70 kWh battery pack option, which slots between the existing 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. It offers a claimed range of 651 km on a single charge, as per MIDC figures.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up Makes Global Debut; India Launch In 2027

BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition: In Pictures

The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition stands apart from the BE 6 Sporteq, featuring a bunch of cosmetic changes. As a special edition, it is available in only one variant, priced at Rs 24.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Formula E Freedom Edition retains the standard headlight setup, unlike the previous round structure. Alongside this, it now gets a tri-colour Indian flag graphic on the right corner of the front bumper.

On the side, it gets a Formula E badge on the front fender, positioned just above the body cladding.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up: In Pictures

At the rear, similar to the front, it gets a tri-colour Indian flag graphic on the left side of the bumper. Furthermore, there is Formula E badging positioned beside the BE 6 badge.

The Formula E Freedom Edition continues to get a dual-screen setup, with the centre partition still in place, retaining the interior design of the standard BE 6.