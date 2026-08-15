Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launched At Rs 19.45 Lakh

At its Independence Day event, Mahindra Auto has launched the updated BE 6 Sporteq, which replaces the standard BE 6. The new version gets a revised cabin, a new 70 kWh battery pack option and, most notably, a redesigned dashboard with a triple-screen setup. Prices start at Rs 19.45 lakh for the 59 kWh version, while the BaaS option starts at Rs 11.45 lakh, with a battery rental cost of Rs 3.75 per km. Deliveries are slated to begin from August 26.

Variant-wise prices of the 2026 Mahindra BE 6, now renamed to BE 6 Sporteq:

Variants 59 kWh BaaS 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh One Rs 11.45 lakh Rs 19.45 lakh - - Two Rs 12.95 lakh Rs 20.95 lakh - - Three - Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 22.95 lakh - Three+ - - Rs 23.95 lakh Rs 24.95 lakh Four - - - Rs 26.95 lakh Launch Edition - - - Rs 26.95 lakh Formula E Rs 24.45 lakh Formula E Four Rs 26.95 lakh

All prices ex-showroom and excluding charger.



The Sporteq gets the same three-screen layout seen on the XEV 9e and XEV 9S, comprising the digital instrument cluster, central touchscreen and a dedicated passenger display. The centre console has also been redesigned, with the halo-like loop being removed. The cabin gets a new black-and-tan colour scheme across the seats, dashboard and door panels.

The BE 6 SportEQ adds six new ‘TEQ’ technology suites powered by Mahindra’s MAIA artificial intelligence architecture, bringing new features across personalisation, connectivity, entertainment, safety and driving functions.



TEQ_Talk adds a Google Gemini-powered AI assistant, while TEQ_Play brings in-car gaming, karaoke, Private Audio and Dolby Vision and Atmos. TEQ_Drive includes Custom Drive Mode, Drift Mode, Tribe Drive and Revive SOS, while TEQ_Me can automatically recognise the driver and load their profile.

The TEQ_Secure suite adds Secure360 Pro, Digital Car Key and a 3rd Screen Parental Lock, while TEQ_xting allows personalised messages to be displayed on the tailgate. Revive SOS can provide enough energy for up to 13 km to reach a charging station after the battery hits zero.



The BE 6 continues with a rear-mounted PMSM producing between 228 bhp and 282 bhp, along with 380 Nm of torque. It is offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, with claimed ranges of 548 km and 683 km, respectively. Moreover, it also gets a 70 kWh battery pack option now, which slots between the former two and offers a claimed range of 651 km on a single charge (MIDC figures).