2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition First Ride Review: Should You Buy It?

Photography: Vaibhav Dhanawade

Aprilia India has given the Tuono 457 a mid-life (or shall we say “young life”) update for 2026. And if you’re expecting a ground-up overhaul just 18 months since it was launched, you won’t find one here. The engine, chassis and proportions are untouched. What’s changed instead is everything to do with comfort – for Indian conditions. And that, going by market feedback, is exactly where the original Tuono 457 needed the most work. But are the changes enough to make the Tuono 457 an irresistible proposition? That’s the question we try to answer.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Launched At Rs. 3.99 Lakh

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition: What’s New?

The changes are focussed and deliberate rather than sweeping. Aprilia has recalibrated the suspension, revised the seat cushioning and reworked the ergonomics – all clearly aimed at Indian riding conditions and rider proportions rather than any performance-chasing update. The handlebar risers are 10 mm taller, and with the revised seat cushioning, seat height has also increased by 10 mm. It’s an upright, more comfortable stance that will be appreciated.

There’s a new flyscreen too, which Aprilia says is there to add visual mass to the front end rather than any real wind protection. The graphics have been refreshed for 2026 – with new decals on the tank shrouds and the tail section. And they are subtle, yet nice – the text isn’t too large, and overall, not over the top.

The 2026 model is called the Tuono 457 Special Edition, but unlike what the name suggests, it’s not a limited-edition model, but the new, updated version which replaces the outgoing model. A new colour, Mamba Black, with an all-black treatment, has also been introduced, and the earlier red and black colour combination has been discontinued.

On the hardware side, the front brake lever now gets span adjustability, which is a welcome, if overdue, addition. Curiously, Aprilia has decided not to extend that adjustability to the clutch lever, which remains fixed. It’s a small inconsistency, but one that riders will notice, those with smaller hands, and even those who would have expected both levers to get uniform span adjustability, considering the Tuono 457’s Rs. 4 lakh (Ex-showroom) price tag.

Also Read: 2025 Aprilia Tuono 457 First Ride Review

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457: Performance

At its heart, the Tuono 457 is still the same bike, and that’s not a bad thing. The 457 cc, parallel-twin remains the star of the show. It’s got punch without tipping into intimidating territory, and the power delivery is tractable and refined enough for everyday use. Of course, there’s enough performance in reserve, for when you want some proper thrill.

In numbers, it still puts out exactly the same as before – 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox remains unchanged, and the shifts are precise, and the gear ratios well sorted – for everyday riding and even for a longer stint out on the highway. A quickshifter is an optional extra, which will set you back by Rs. 21,000.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Awarded Premium Motorcycle of the Year (Under 500 cc)

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457: Ride & Dynamics

At 175 kg kerb weight, it’s still a light bike, and the twin-spar aluminium frame offers a level of dynamics that is impressive and likeable. The Tuono 457’s handling offers a sense of quiet confidence in all riding conditions – perfect for anyone upgrading from a smaller machine, or even for experienced riders looking for a light, compact roadster.

The suspension recalibration – with softer compression damping and spring preload, as well as seat and ergonomic updates – are the kind of changes you feel more than you notice. The changes aren’t stark but it sits better under you – on everyday rides and even on a longer ride.

Overall braking performance is more than adequate for street use and the adjustable brake lever does help you get your braking fingers easily into position and get in an easy squeeze when it’s required. If you want more bite from the brakes, sintered brake pads are available as an accessory but will set you back by Rs. 8,700.

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457: Should You Buy it?

For anyone looking for a mid-size naked roadster, the Tuono 457 still makes a strong case for itself. A parallel-twin engine that sounds as good as it performs, at a price point of around Rs. 4 lakh (Ex-showroom), is hard to dismiss.

Where it stumbles is in the feature sheet. A quickshifter still isn’t standard, and there’s no lean-sensitive function on the ABS as well as on the traction control – both of which buyers at this price point have started to expect as a baseline, not a bonus. This makes the argument even more compelling to look elsewhere, when the KTM 390 Duke R offers both as standard. And in a segment where price is sensitive, features also matter, as much as performance and dynamics.

But it’s the engine that keeps the Tuono 457 relevant. If a parallel-twin’s character is high on your priority list, this update makes the Tuono 457 a more comfortable, everyday companion than before – even if it still asks you to compromise on outright feature count.

Every time I ride the Tuono 457, I keep thinking about the ride, long after I hand over the keys. And that’s something which was no different this time around as well. Take a test ride, if you haven’t yet. The Aprilia Tuono 457 may end up winning you over.

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Pros & Cons:



Pros:

Impressive 457 cc parallel-twin engine

Entertaining performance with linear power delivery

Confident & sharp dynamics

More comfortable ride quality

Cons:

Misses out on standard features at its price point

Quickshifter an optional extra

Misses out on lean-sensitive function on both ABS & TC

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Key Specifications:

Engine Displacement 457 cc Engine Type Parallel-twin, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled Max Power 47 bhp @ 9400 rpm Peak Torque 43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm Clutch Multi-plate with slipper system Gearbox 6-speed Frame Twin spar aluminium Front Suspension 41 mm USD, adjustable preload, 120 mm travel Rear Suspension Monoshock with preload adjustability, 130 mm travel Front Brake 320 mm floating disc, ByBre 4-piston radial caliper Rear Brake 220 mm disc, ByBre caliper Seat Height 810 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12.7 litres Wet Weight 175 kg Price (Ex-showroom) ₹3,99,927

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition First Ride Image Gallery: