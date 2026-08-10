New Ducati Monster V2 Launched In India At Rs 13.99 Lakh
- Ducati Monster V2 priced at Rs 13.99 lakh; Monster+ costs Rs 14.34 lakh
- New 890cc V2 engine replaces the 937cc Testastretta motor
- New engine churns out 109.4 bhp and 91 Nm
Ducati has brought the latest Monster V2 to India, priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, while the higher-spec Monster+ is priced at Rs 14.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The main talking point here is under the familiar styling: the Monster has moved from Ducati's 937 cc Testastretta engine to the brand’s newer 890 cc V-twin. The same motor also does duty in other models such as the Multistrada V2, Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2.
Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 SM Revealed At World Ducati Week
Ducati Monster V2: New Engine
The new 890cc V2 belts out 109.4 bhp at 9,000rpm and 91 Nm at 7,250rpm. On paper, those figures are slightly lower than the outgoing 937cc engine, which produced 110 bhp and 93.5Nm. However, Ducati has equipped the new engine with Intake Variable Timing (IVT). The system is intended to broaden the engine's usable range while making power delivery smoother and improving efficiency. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Ducati Monster V2: Design
The Monster hasn't undergone a major visual overhaul for 2026. The overall silhouette remains familiar, including the compact tail section, exposed mechanical components and the distinctive oval LED headlamp.
There are, however, some changes to the bodywork. The fuel tank has been redesigned, and the body panels have been subtly revised. Ducati has also moved the handlebars slightly forward, aimed at giving the rider a more committed riding position.
Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Review
Ducati Monster V2: Hardware
Under the skin, the Monster continues with its aluminium monocoque frame. Suspension is handled by a 43mm Showa USD fork at the front and a Showa rear monoshock with preload adjustment.
Braking hardware comprises 320mm twin discs at the front and a 245mm single disc at the rear, with Brembo components. The motorcycle rides on lightweight alloy wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. The result of all the changes to the motorcycle is that it weighs 175 kg with an empty fuel tank, which is 4 kg lighter than the previous model.
Also Read: 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India at Rs 32.40 Lakh
Ducati Monster V2: Electronics
The 2026 Monster V2 also gets an expanded electronics package. A six-axis IMU forms the basis for cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine-braking control.
There are four ride modes – Sport, Road, Urban and Wet – allowing the throttle response and electronic intervention to be adjusted according to riding conditions.
Other equipment includes cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, heated grips and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle gets a 5-inch colour TFT display, with a joystick-mounted control system for navigating through the various menus and settings.
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