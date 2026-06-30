2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India at Rs 32.40 Lakh

Ducati has expanded its premium adventure touring portfolio in India with the launch of the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, priced from Rs 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model receives subtle yet important updates that further improve the long-distance comfort, rideability and electronic safety of the motorcycle. The 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in two paint schemes— Ducati Red priced at Rs 32.40 lakh and Jade Green priced at Rs 32.73 lakh, both ex-showroom.

After its first ever international reveal in late 2025, and Ducati has now brought 2026 edition of the Multistrada V4 Rally to the Indian market. For the update, the Italian manufacturer has focused on refining the motorcycle with improvements that enhance everyday usability, touring comfort and off-road capability.

The upgrades for the 2026 edition are present in the updated Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) EVO. The semi-active Marzocchi suspension system now reacts more intelligently to changing road conditions and rider inputs, continuously adjusting damping to improve ride quality across varying terrain. Furthermore, Ducati has also introduced an Automatic Lowering Device, designed to make handling the tall adventure motorcycle less intimidating. The system automatically lowers the seat height when riding below 10kph, making it easier to manoeuvre in traffic or while parking. Once speeds increase beyond 50kph on the road or 20kph off-road, the suspension returns to its normal ride height.

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Next, the electronics package has also been updated wherein alongside Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, the Multistrada V4 Rally now features Forward Collision Warning. In addition to that, the bike is equipped with Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), a predictive software system that analyses inputs from multiple sensors to optimise the intervention of electronic safety systems such as Cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control.

On the hardware front, Ducati has revised the chassis with a higher-mounted swingarm pivot and a larger 280mm rear brake disc. Touring comfort has also received attention, with a redesigned windscreen that is both wider and taller than before, offering improved wind protection. Heated grips are now standard equipment and offer five levels of adjustment, while the centre stand has been redesigned to make deployment easier.

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Power continues to come from the familiar 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine that develops 167bhp at 10,750rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The engine continues to feature rear-cylinder deactivation during idling and low-speed riding, helping reduce heat and improve fuel efficiency in traffic.