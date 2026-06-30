logo
New Delhi

Tata Sierra EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jun 30, 2026, 09:24 PM
Follow us on
Tata Sierra EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Key Highlights
  • Prices range between Rs 18.79 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options on offer
  • QWD offered in the top-spec Empowered A trim

Tata Motors has finally launched the Sierra EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom introductory). Battery options include a 63 kWh pack and a larger 75 kWh unit, with the QWD setup offered exclusively with the latter. Tata claims a MIDC range of up to 665 km for the 75 kWh RWD, 624 km for the 75 kWh QWD and 565 km for the 63 kWh version. Under the C75 cycle, the figures stand at 510-530 km, 480-500 km and 440-460 km, respectively.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh: 5 Variants, 63 & 75 kWh Battery Options, 500+ km Range

Tata Sierra EV 3

The Sierra EV is offered in six variants, including Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A and Empowered A QWD. Here is a complete breakdown of what each variant has to offer along with its battery pack options and prices.

Tata Sierra EV Pure

Battery Pack: 63 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm

RWD/QWD: RWD

Price: Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Glide Suspension
  • LED projector headlights
  • LED DRLs and tail lamps
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Auto headlights
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Follow-me-home headlights
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
  • LED turn indicators
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Sharkfin antenna with GPS
  • Flush door handles with welcome lights
  • Illuminated charging port ring
  • High-mounted LED stop lamp
  • Rear window sunshade
  • Tyre repair kit
  • 6-way manual driver seat
  • 4-way manual co-driver seat
  • Height-adjustable seat belts
  • Front armrest with storage
  • Adjustable headrests in front and rear rows
  • Vanity mirrors for driver and co-driver
  • Monostable gear shifter
  • Fully automatic temperature control
  • Rear AC vents
  • Cooled glovebox
  • All door power windows
  • One-touch up/down driver window
  • 12V power outlet in boot
  • Auxiliary lamp in tailgate
  • 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • 10.24-inch digital driver’s display
  • 8-speaker sound system (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • EV route planner for Android Auto
  • 250+ native voice commands in six languages
  • Amazon Alexa voice assistant
  • OTA updates
  • iRA.ev connected car suite
  • 70 connected features
  • User welcome message (voice)
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Tilt and telescopic steering with illuminated logo
  • 2 front USB-C ports (15W multimedia + 65W charging)
  • 2 rear 65W USB-C ports
  • 6 airbags
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with 19 functions
  • Roll Over Mitigation (ROM)
  • Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
  • Corner Stability Control (CSC)
  • Torque Vectoring by Brake (TVBB)
  • Automatic Parking Brake (APB)
  • Automatic Vehicle Hold (AVH)
  • Hill Hold Control (HHC)
  • Hill Descent Control (HDC)
  • Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
  • Brake Fade Compensation (BFC)
  • Electronic Brake Pre Fill (EBP)
  • Engine Drag Torque Control (EDTC)
  • Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)
  • ABS
  • Control Dynamic Deceleration (CDD)
  • Panic Brake Alert (PBA)
  • iVBAC (Intelligent Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control)
  • After Impact Braking (AIB)
  • Rear camera with park assist guides
  • TPMS
  • Cruise control
  • Perimetric alarm system
  • ISOFIX child-seat mounts
  • Prismatic IRVM
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • All-wheel disc brakes
  • Air purifier with PM2.5 filter
  • Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)
  • Paddle shifters for multi-mode regenerative braking
  • PEPS key with push-button start
  • Electric tailgate release
  • Valet mode

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Sierra EV Pure S

Battery Pack: 63 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm

RWD/QWD: RWD

Price: Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Pure, gets:

  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function
  • Roof rails
  • Front frunk storage
  • Interior & Comfort
  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
  • Smart slide parcel tray
  • Electrically folding ORVMs
  • Front parking sensors
  • Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)
  • SOS calling (E-call/B-call)
  • Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet

Sierra EV 1

Tata Sierra EV Adventure

Battery Pack: 63 kWh / 75 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm (63 kWh) / 206 bhp, 315 Nm (75 kWh)

RWD/QWD: RWD

Price:

Rs 20.99 lakh (63 kWh)

Rs 22.19 lakh (75 kWh)

In addition to Pure S, gets:

  • Boot lamp
  • Rear defogger
  • Interior & Comfort
  • 8-way sliding sun visor with illuminated mirror
  • Boss Mode
  • Express cooling
  • Ambient lighting on IP and centre console
  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
  • Front seat-back pockets
  • Thigh support extender
  • Four terrain modes (Normal, Wet/Rain, Rough and Custom) with rotary knob
  • Drift Mode
  • Wireless charger
  • 12 JBL Black speakers with centre speaker, subwoofer and SonicShift soundbar
  • Harman AudioworX with 13 JBL audio modes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Arcade.ev suite with 30+ apps
  • AirConsole gaming
  • DrivePay with voice commands and e-commerce integration
  • In-built navigation
  • 360-degree surround view camera
  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Sandwiched Between Two Trucks In Novel Crash Test: Watch Video

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 6 29 07 PM

Tata Sierra EV Empowered

Battery Pack: 63 kWh / 75 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm (63 kWh) / 206 bhp, 315 Nm (75 kWh)

RWD/QWD: RWD

Price:

Rs 22.79 lakh (63 kWh)

Rs 23.79 lakh (75 kWh)

In addition to Adventure, gets:

  • LED booster headlights
  • Progressive side indicators
  • Puddle lamps
  • Rear fog lamps
  • Welcome and goodbye animation
  • Clamshell tailgate with gesture control
  • Ventilated front seats
  • 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • 60:40 split rear seats with two-stage recline
  • Rear armrest with cupholders
  • Adjustable centre headrest for second row
  • Ambient lighting on sunroof, front doors and overhead console
  • IQ purifier with AQI display
  • Horizon View triple-screen infotainment experience
  • 12.3-inch personal infotainment display (PID)
  • Digital Access (NFC card)
  • Automatic car wake-up by key fob
  • Additional rear USB-C ports (15W multimedia + 65W charging)


Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Sierra EV

Tata Sierra EV Empowered A

Battery Pack: 75 kWh

Power: 206 bhp, 315 Nm

RWD/QWD: RWD

Price: Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Empowered, gets:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • 4-way powered co-driver seat
  • Hyper HUD with multicolour guides
  • Cabin sterilisation ioniser system
  • 540-degree camera with 180-degree transparent mode
  • Blind Spot View Monitor
  • Adaptive front and rear turn cameras
  • Dynamic Torque ESP
  • ADAS Level 2+ with 22 features:
  • Intelligent Speed Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Map-based Intelligent Speed Assist
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • Lane Change Alert
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Door Open Alert
  • Over Speed Alert
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
  • Forward Collision Warning (Pedestrian, Car, Cyclist)
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Lane Centering System
  • Adaptive Steering Assist with ACC
  • High Beam Assist
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (Pedestrian, Car, Cyclist)
  • Auto Park Assist with 16 functions:
  • Parallel Park In/Out
  • Perpendicular Park In/Out
  • Angular Park Assist
  • Remote Park Assist
  • Manoeuvre Distance Warning
  • Low-speed Autonomous Emergency Braking
  • Manoeuvre Emergency Braking
  • Reversing Assist
  • Remote Crank and Summon
  • Boot Over End Position
  • Intrusion Protection Alert
  • Anywhere Parking
  • Park Distance Warning
  • Lead Vehicle Movement Detection
Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 7 26 54 PM

Tata Sierra EV Empowered A AWD

Battery Pack: 75 kWh

Power: 349 bhp, 504 Nm

RWD/QWD: QWD (Dual Motor)

Price: Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Empowered A, gets:

  • QWD dual-motor setup
  • Boost mode
  • Off-road Features
  • Six terrain modes:
  • Normal
  • Grass/Snow
  • Mudruts/Gravel
  • Sand
  • Rock Crawl
  • Custom
  • Off-road assist system
# Tata Sierra EV# Tata Sierra EV Variants explained# Tata Sierra EV Features explained# Tata Sierra EV Prices explained# Tata Sierra EV Trim Levels# Tata Sierra EV Details# Tata Sierra EV Price# Tata Sierra EV Launch# Tata Sierra EV India Launch# Tata Sierra EV price# Sierra EV Price# Sierra EV Variants# Cars# Electric Cars# New Cars

Research More on Tata Sierra EV

Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV
*Expected Price
₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

Popular Tata Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Sierra EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained