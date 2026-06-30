Tata Sierra EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Tata Motors has finally launched the Sierra EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom introductory). Battery options include a 63 kWh pack and a larger 75 kWh unit, with the QWD setup offered exclusively with the latter. Tata claims a MIDC range of up to 665 km for the 75 kWh RWD, 624 km for the 75 kWh QWD and 565 km for the 63 kWh version. Under the C75 cycle, the figures stand at 510-530 km, 480-500 km and 440-460 km, respectively.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh: 5 Variants, 63 & 75 kWh Battery Options, 500+ km Range

The Sierra EV is offered in six variants, including Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A and Empowered A QWD. Here is a complete breakdown of what each variant has to offer along with its battery pack options and prices.



Tata Sierra EV Pure

Battery Pack: 63 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm

RWD/QWD: RWD



Price: Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Glide Suspension

LED projector headlights

LED DRLs and tail lamps

18-inch alloy wheels

Auto headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Follow-me-home headlights

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators

LED turn indicators

Rear wiper with washer

Sharkfin antenna with GPS

Flush door handles with welcome lights

Illuminated charging port ring

High-mounted LED stop lamp

Rear window sunshade

Tyre repair kit

6-way manual driver seat

4-way manual co-driver seat

Height-adjustable seat belts

Front armrest with storage

Adjustable headrests in front and rear rows

Vanity mirrors for driver and co-driver

Monostable gear shifter

Fully automatic temperature control

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

All door power windows

One-touch up/down driver window

12V power outlet in boot

Auxiliary lamp in tailgate

12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment

10.24-inch digital driver’s display

8-speaker sound system (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

EV route planner for Android Auto

250+ native voice commands in six languages

Amazon Alexa voice assistant

OTA updates

iRA.ev connected car suite

70 connected features

User welcome message (voice)

Steering-mounted controls

Tilt and telescopic steering with illuminated logo

2 front USB-C ports (15W multimedia + 65W charging)

2 rear 65W USB-C ports

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with 19 functions

Roll Over Mitigation (ROM)

Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)

Corner Stability Control (CSC)

Torque Vectoring by Brake (TVBB)

Automatic Parking Brake (APB)

Automatic Vehicle Hold (AVH)

Hill Hold Control (HHC)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Brake Fade Compensation (BFC)

Electronic Brake Pre Fill (EBP)

Engine Drag Torque Control (EDTC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

ABS

Control Dynamic Deceleration (CDD)

Panic Brake Alert (PBA)

iVBAC (Intelligent Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control)

After Impact Braking (AIB)

Rear camera with park assist guides

TPMS

Cruise control

Perimetric alarm system

ISOFIX child-seat mounts

Prismatic IRVM

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

All-wheel disc brakes

Air purifier with PM2.5 filter

Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

Paddle shifters for multi-mode regenerative braking

PEPS key with push-button start

Electric tailgate release

Valet mode

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed

Tata Sierra EV Pure S

Battery Pack: 63 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm

RWD/QWD: RWD



Price: Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Pure, gets:



Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Roof rails

Front frunk storage

Interior & Comfort

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

Smart slide parcel tray

Electrically folding ORVMs

Front parking sensors

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)

SOS calling (E-call/B-call)

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet





Tata Sierra EV Adventure

Battery Pack: 63 kWh / 75 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm (63 kWh) / 206 bhp, 315 Nm (75 kWh)

RWD/QWD: RWD

Price:

Rs 20.99 lakh (63 kWh)

Rs 22.19 lakh (75 kWh)

In addition to Pure S, gets:

Boot lamp

Rear defogger

Interior & Comfort

8-way sliding sun visor with illuminated mirror

Boss Mode

Express cooling

Ambient lighting on IP and centre console

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Front seat-back pockets

Thigh support extender

Four terrain modes (Normal, Wet/Rain, Rough and Custom) with rotary knob

Drift Mode

Wireless charger

12 JBL Black speakers with centre speaker, subwoofer and SonicShift soundbar

Harman AudioworX with 13 JBL audio modes

Dolby Atmos

Arcade.ev suite with 30+ apps

AirConsole gaming

DrivePay with voice commands and e-commerce integration

In-built navigation

360-degree surround view camera

Auto-dimming IRVM



Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Sandwiched Between Two Trucks In Novel Crash Test: Watch Video

Tata Sierra EV Empowered

Battery Pack: 63 kWh / 75 kWh

Power: 235 bhp, 315 Nm (63 kWh) / 206 bhp, 315 Nm (75 kWh)

RWD/QWD: RWD

Price:

Rs 22.79 lakh (63 kWh)

Rs 23.79 lakh (75 kWh)



In addition to Adventure, gets:



LED booster headlights

Progressive side indicators

Puddle lamps

Rear fog lamps

Welcome and goodbye animation

Clamshell tailgate with gesture control

Ventilated front seats

6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function

Leatherette upholstery

Dual-zone automatic climate control

60:40 split rear seats with two-stage recline

Rear armrest with cupholders

Adjustable centre headrest for second row

Ambient lighting on sunroof, front doors and overhead console

IQ purifier with AQI display

Horizon View triple-screen infotainment experience

12.3-inch personal infotainment display (PID)

Digital Access (NFC card)

Automatic car wake-up by key fob

Additional rear USB-C ports (15W multimedia + 65W charging)



Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images



Tata Sierra EV Empowered A

Battery Pack: 75 kWh

Power: 206 bhp, 315 Nm

RWD/QWD: RWD



Price: Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Empowered, gets:



19-inch alloy wheels

4-way powered co-driver seat

Hyper HUD with multicolour guides

Cabin sterilisation ioniser system

540-degree camera with 180-degree transparent mode

Blind Spot View Monitor

Adaptive front and rear turn cameras

Dynamic Torque ESP

ADAS Level 2+ with 22 features:

Intelligent Speed Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition

Map-based Intelligent Speed Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Change Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Collision Warning

Door Open Alert

Over Speed Alert

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision Warning (Pedestrian, Car, Cyclist)

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Centering System

Adaptive Steering Assist with ACC

High Beam Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

Autonomous Emergency Braking (Pedestrian, Car, Cyclist)

Auto Park Assist with 16 functions:

Parallel Park In/Out

Perpendicular Park In/Out

Angular Park Assist

Remote Park Assist

Manoeuvre Distance Warning

Low-speed Autonomous Emergency Braking

Manoeuvre Emergency Braking

Reversing Assist

Remote Crank and Summon

Boot Over End Position

Intrusion Protection Alert

Anywhere Parking

Park Distance Warning

Lead Vehicle Movement Detection

Tata Sierra EV Empowered A AWD

Battery Pack: 75 kWh

Power: 349 bhp, 504 Nm

RWD/QWD: QWD (Dual Motor)



Price: Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Empowered A, gets:

