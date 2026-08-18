Skoda Superb Diesel Confirmed For India Launch In 2027

In what is a remarkable moment for fans of diesel cars in India, Skoda has confirmed it will launch the Superb TDI in India in 2027, at the debut of the facelifted Skoda Slavia. This is the first car from the Volkswagen Group to be offered with a diesel engine in India in years, and could open the proverbial floodgates for a range of VW Group models equipped with a diesel engine. The Superb TDI will be introduced as a full import, shipped in from Europe, and could stand to benefit from the India-EU free trade agreement as well.

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Skoda Superb: Engine

Globally, the Superb is sold with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. For India, however, the 2.0-litre diesel is confirmed for launch, producing nearly 150 bhp and 290 Nm and sending power to the front wheels through a 7-speed DCT. Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph time of 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 225 kmph.

Skoda Superb: Exterior

In terms of styling, the car showcased in India is finished in Ice Tea Yellow and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The front gets Skoda’s familiar butterfly grille, flanked by slim sweptback headlamps, while the lower section of the bumper features a wide air intake.

The fourth-gen Superb is based on the MQB Evo platform and has grown in length by 43mm and in height by 12mm, while being 15mm narrower at 1,849mm. As compared to its predecessor, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,841mm.

Skoda Superb: Interior

The cabin is where the new Superb is a bigger departure from its predecessor. The dashboard has a more minimal layout centred around a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen, while the digital instrument cluster measures 10 inches.

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The standout feature is the set of three Smart Dials below the central air vents. Each dial gets a small display, with the outer two controlling functions such as climate control and seat heating and ventilation, while the central dial can be configured to operate up to four different functions.

Skoda Superb: Details And Expected Price

The India-spec car will be imported from Europe as a CBU, with Skoda planning to bring in a limited number of units. Akin to the Kodiaq RS and Octavia RS, the final number will be decided based on demand. While the diesel is confirmed, a petrol version could also be offered later, and the final India-specification could differ from the car showcased.

Skoda is expected to price the new Superb at around Rs 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom). The return of the Superb also marks the comeback of diesel powertrain to Skoda’s India lineup, after the brand dropped diesel engines from its range in 2020 ahead of the BS6 emission regulations.