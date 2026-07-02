Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched In India At Rs 66.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has finally announced prices for the Kodiaq RS. The carmaker’s first RS-badged SUV for India arrives as a full import, priced at a whopping Rs 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). All 50 units from the first allocation of the Kodiaq RS were booked within six minutes when order books opened on June 22. Compared to the top-spec trim of the standard Kodiaq, which is priced at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is locally assembled, the RS commands a premium of Rs 20 lakh.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?

Skoda Kodiaq RS: Powertrain

Starting with the engine. Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which also does duty in the Octavia RS. In the Kodiaq RS, the four-cylinder unit develops 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, up by 60 bhp and 80 Nm over the regular Kodiaq. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.



Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 231 kmph. The RS also gets progressive steering, which alters the steering ratio based on input, along with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers offering levels of adjustment.

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Skoda Kodiaq RS: Exterior

Visually, the Kodiaq RS sets itself apart with a sportier body kit, redesigned bumpers, 20-inch RS-specific alloy wheels and stainless-steel dual exhaust tips. RS badges adorn the grille and tailgate, while the front grille, ORVMs, roof rails, upper window surrounds and D-pillars receive a gloss-black finish. A slightly larger roof spoiler further adds to the aggressive look. Buyers can choose from Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red and Steel Grey paint finishes.



Skoda Kodiaq RS: Interior

Coming to the interior, the seven-seat SUV gets an all-black theme with red contrast stitching on the seats, dashboard and steering wheel, along with RS embossing on the seats and metallic trim inserts on the dashboard and doors. The feature list includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with RS-specific layouts, three-zone climate control, and powered front seats with ventilation, heating, massage, memory and thigh-extension functions.



Also on offer is a 13-speaker Canton audio system with a subwoofer, while safety equipment includes nine airbags, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

Skoda Kodiaq RS: Rivals

The Kodiaq RS rivals the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, which is also based on the MQB Evo platform. However, the Tayron is locally assembled in India and is significantly more affordable at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



