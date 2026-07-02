Hyundai Creta Electric Launched With Battery-As-A-Service; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 lakh

Hyundai has joined the growing number of carmakers offering the Battery-As-A-Service model for its electric cars. The carmaker has launched the program for the Creta Electric, which reduces the starting price of the EV to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery rental cost starts at Rs 3.9 per kilometre. The standard purchase price of the Creta Electric starts at Rs 18.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: New Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Boxy Styling, Hybrid Powertrain & Pleos Infotainment



Hyundai has also made some small updates to the electric SUV, including offering a new integrated side step on variants as well as a new home charging option. Hyundai says that based on customer feedback and market demand, it has chosen to now offer a 7.4 kW AC wallbox charger for buyers opting for the EV with a home charger. At the time of launch, the Creta EV got the option for an 11 kW AC wallbox charger on the top variants. All variants of the Creta Electric ship with an onboard charger.

Also read: New-Gen Hyundai i20 Revealed



The Creta Electric is currently available in seven trim levels and with two battery options. Buyers can opt for a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack, with the latter giving the SUV a claimed range of up to 510 km (ARAI). On the feature front all variants come with kit such as auto LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps, height adjustable driver seat, dual zone climate control, electronic parking brake, drive modes, cruise control, keyless entry and go, rear wiper and twin 10.25-inch screens for the instrumentation and touchscreen.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range

Also read: Hyundai To Introduce 2 New SUVs In FY2027



Top variants add in bits such as a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation, driver seat memory, Bose sound system, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging pads for front and rear passengers and Level 2 ADAS tech.

The Creta Electric goes up against the Mahindra BE6, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella and will also compete with the recently launched Tata Sierra EV.