Hyundai Creta Electric Launched With Battery-As-A-Service; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 lakh
- Standard prices start at Rs 18.03 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Creta EV now gets 7.2 kW wallbox home charger option
- Creta EV offered in seven trims and with two battery packs
Hyundai has joined the growing number of carmakers offering the Battery-As-A-Service model for its electric cars. The carmaker has launched the program for the Creta Electric, which reduces the starting price of the EV to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery rental cost starts at Rs 3.9 per kilometre. The standard purchase price of the Creta Electric starts at Rs 18.03 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also read: New Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Boxy Styling, Hybrid Powertrain & Pleos Infotainment
Hyundai has also made some small updates to the electric SUV, including offering a new integrated side step on variants as well as a new home charging option. Hyundai says that based on customer feedback and market demand, it has chosen to now offer a 7.4 kW AC wallbox charger for buyers opting for the EV with a home charger. At the time of launch, the Creta EV got the option for an 11 kW AC wallbox charger on the top variants. All variants of the Creta Electric ship with an onboard charger.
Also read: New-Gen Hyundai i20 Revealed
The Creta Electric is currently available in seven trim levels and with two battery options. Buyers can opt for a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack, with the latter giving the SUV a claimed range of up to 510 km (ARAI). On the feature front all variants come with kit such as auto LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps, height adjustable driver seat, dual zone climate control, electronic parking brake, drive modes, cruise control, keyless entry and go, rear wiper and twin 10.25-inch screens for the instrumentation and touchscreen.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range
Also read: Hyundai To Introduce 2 New SUVs In FY2027
Top variants add in bits such as a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation, driver seat memory, Bose sound system, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging pads for front and rear passengers and Level 2 ADAS tech.
The Creta Electric goes up against the Mahindra BE6, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella and will also compete with the recently launched Tata Sierra EV.
Related News
Research More on Hyundai Creta EV
Popular Hyundai Models
- Hyundai
CretaEx-showroom Price₹ 10.91 - 20.2 Lakh
- Hyundai
ExterEx-showroom Price₹ 5.81 - 9.61 Lakh
- Hyundai
Elite i20Ex-showroom Price₹ 5.99 - 10.57 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 8 - 15.83 Lakh
- Hyundai
VernaEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 18.41 Lakh
- Hyundai
Grand i10 NiosEx-showroom Price₹ 5.6 - 8.04 Lakh
- Hyundai
Creta N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 17.83 - 20.1 Lakh
- Hyundai
AlcazarEx-showroom Price₹ 14.51 - 21.25 Lakh
- Hyundai
Ioniq 5Ex-showroom Price₹ 55.7 Lakh
- Hyundai
AuraEx-showroom Price₹ 6 - 8.54 Lakh
- Hyundai
i20 N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 9.22 - 11.67 Lakh
- Hyundai
Creta EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.03 - 24.55 Lakh
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.66 - 15.67 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-03
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 2, 2026Hyundai Creta Electric Launched With Battery-As-A-Service; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 lakhThe battery rental price starts at Rs 3.9 per km.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 2, 2026Revolt RVX Launched in India at ₹1.30 Lakh; Replaces the RV400The new Revolt RVX comes with a more powerful mid-drive motor, a claimed 160 km IDC range, fast charging, and a host of connected features at an introductory price of Rs. 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 2, 2026All-New BMW iX5 Debuts With 141 kWh Battery, 800+ km RangeFirst generation of the all-electric iX5 is expected to replace the current BMW iX, with global sales commencing in 2027.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 2, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched In India At Rs 66.99 LakhAll 50 units allocated in the first batch of the Kodiaq RS have been spoken for.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 1, 2026BYD eMax 7 Comfort Launched At Rs 27.90 LakhNew mid variant slots in between the Premium and Superior trim and comes with the 71.8 kWh battery.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 1, 2026BYD Cars Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 LakhBYD India has revised prices across select variants in its electric passenger vehicle line-up, with increases ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 25, 20262026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Smaller Engine, But Should You Buy It?The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z won our Two-Wheeler Upgrade of the Year. Then new tax slabs happened. Smaller engine, same badge – but does it still deliver?6 mins read