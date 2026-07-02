Revolt RVX Launched in India at ₹1.30 Lakh; Replaces the RV400

Revolt Motors has updated its electric motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the all-new RVX in India. Positioned as the company's new flagship offering, replacing the RV400, the RVX promises an upgrade in performance, technology, and everyday usability over Revolt’s existing models. The RVX has been launched at an introductory sticker price of Rs. 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of applicable PM E-DRIVE incentives. The RVX will soon be available through Revolt's 200+ dealerships network across the country. The RVX is available in three colour options – Pearl Black, Electric Blue, and Eclipse Red.

Notably for buyers in Delhi, the newly announced state EV incentives further improve the RVX’s accessibility. The company states that the RVX can be purchased at Rs. 94,990, ex-showroom, after accounting for applicable subsidies under the latest Delhi EV policy.

The new RVX is powered by a newly-developed 4 kW mid-drive Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) that produces a peak output of 5.3 kW, making it the most powerful production motorcycle by Revolt till date. The company claims the electric motor develops up to 230 Nm of torque at the rear wheel, allowing the RVX to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. Next, the RVX comes with a new Boost Mode, allowing it to achieve a top speed of 90 kmph. Beside the boost mode, users can choose from Sport, City and Eco riding modes depending on ride requirements.

Also Read: Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh

Powering the RVX is a 3.24 kWh removable NMC battery pack. According to Revolt, the RVX offers a claimed 160 km IDC-certified riding range on a single charge. Charging time has also been improved, with the battery pack capable of being charging from 0 to 80 per cent in approximately 80 minutes when connected to a compatible fast charger.

In terms of cycle parts, the RVX is kitted with an upside-down fork setup up front with a monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes at both ends with CBS. It gets chain drive instead of belt for the final drive, rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, while ground clearance stands at 190 mm. The RVX has a kerb weight of 120kg and a saddle height of 815 mm.

Also Read: Revolt RV BlazeX First Ride Review

On the feature-front, the RVX is equipped with a 3.5-inch IP67-rated PMVA digital instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity and telematics support. Riders also benefit from connected features such as over-the-air (OTA) software updates, call and message alerts, geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, and an immobiliser. Additionally, the RVX is equipped with Hill Hold Assist, Reverse Mode, and Walk Assist.

In terms of competition, the Revolt RVX goes up straight with the recently launched Oben Roar EVO which is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showoom.