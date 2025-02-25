Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh

Revolt Motors has launched its latest product, the all-electric RV BlazeX in India, at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the entry-level RV1 commuter that was introduced a while back, the new BlazeX shares many components with the former. The biggest change on the BlazeX is that it features a more powerful electric motor, powered by the same battery pack as the RV1+. Revolt has stated that bookings for the motorcycle are open, with the amount set at Rs 499, and deliveries to commence from March 1.

The RV BlazeX is quite similar to the RV1 on the cosmetic front

Visually, the RV BlazeX is quite similar to the RV1, featuring the same round headlamp, and sporting a similarly sculpted fuel tank, and side panels. Bits such as the single-piece seat, and the grab rail have also been retained. The BlazeX will be offered in two colour schemes- Sterling Silver Black, and Eclipse Red Black. The list of features on the motorcycle includes a six-inch LCD screen, three ride modes, reverse mode, regenerative braking, and app connectivity features such as GPS and geofencing

The BlazeX retains the same suspension and braking setup as the Revolt RV1

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets the same telescopic fork setup up front, and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 240 mm disc at the front and rear, which is the same setup as the RV1. The BlazeX also has the same seat height (790 mm), wheelbase (1350 mm), and ground clearance (180 mm) as the RV1. The BlazeX however, is slightly heavier, weighing 113 kg, 3 kg more than the RV1.

The BlazeX is equipped with a 3.24 kWh battery pack that powers a more powerful 4.1 kW electric motor, over the RV1’s 2.8 kW motor. Power figures of the motorcycle are 5.49 bhp and 45 Nm of torque. The battery pack delivers a claimed range of 150 km in the motorcycle, 10 km less than the RV1.



