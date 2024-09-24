Revolt RV1 Bags Over 16,000 Bookings Within A Week Of Launch

Revolt Motors has announced it has received over 16,000 bookings for the RV1 commuter electric motorcycle within a week of its launch. The RV1 is the first all-new product from Revolt in over 5 years and is now the most affordable model in Revolt’s lineup. The RV1 is offered at an introductory sticker price of Rs 84,990 for the base variant and Rs 99,990 for the higher-spec RV1+ variant.

Prices for the RV1 range from Rs 84,990 to Rs 99,990

The features list of the RV1 includes a 6-inch digital LCD for instrumentation and a circular LED headlight. Revolt has also equipped the RV1 with a reverse mode to make it easier to move the e-motorcycle in tight parking spaces. The RV1, according to Revolt, offers the longest seat in the segment, and a notable payload carrying capacity of 250 kg.

For cycle parts, the RV1 features a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers setup, while braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. On the powertrain front, the RV1 is equipped with a 2.8 kW electric motor and can be had with two removable battery pack options. These include a 2.2 kWh battery offering a range of up to 100 km or the larger 3.24 kWh battery pack on the RV1+ that promises a range of 160 km on a full charge. The RV1+ also supports fast charging and is capable of achieving a full charge in 1 hour and 30 minutes.