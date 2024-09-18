Login
Revolt RV400 Updated; Gets New Colour Scheme, Reverse Mode

The updated RV400 gains a new colour scheme called Lunar Green, along with a few new features such as a Reverse Mode and a revised digital display
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The updated Revolt RV400 was introduced yesterday.
  • Now makes even more range than before.
  • Gains a few new features such as a revised digital display with Bluetooth connectivity

Revolt has introduced the updated version of its RV400 electric motorcycle in the Indian market. With the update, the motorcycle gets a few new features and its battery pack now delivers even more range than before. Revolt hasn't mentioned if the motorcycle's price has been hiked with the update. The updated RV400 was introduced alongside the RV1 yesterday, which is Revolt’s first all-new product in over 5 years. 

 

Also ReadRevolt RV1 Launched At Rs 84,990
 

The updated version of the Revolt RV400 retains the same design as before but gains a new colour scheme named Lunar Green. It now comes with a new leg guard and centre stand. It now gets a few new features such as a new Reverse Mode, and a revised digital display with Bluetooth connectivity. 

 

Also ReadNew Revolt RV1 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Revolt RV 400 2022 09 06 T04 21 24 998 Z

The updated RV400 is offered with a fast charger that Revolt claims can fully charge the bike in 90 minutes

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle continues to feature a USD front fork setup and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both end. On the powertrain front, the motorcycle continues to be equipped with a 3 kW mid-drive electric motor, powered by a 3.24 kWh battery pack. According to Revolt, The battery pack now delivers a higher range of 160 km (claimed), up by 10 km from the previous range figure of 150 km. Revolt is now selling the motorcycle with a fast charger that it claims can fully charge the bike in 90 minutes.

 

Also ReadExclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
 

The Revolt RV400’s rivals in the Indian market are the Tork Kratos R and Oben Rorr


 

# Revolt Motors# Revolt electric bike# Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle# Revolt RV400 update# Revolt RV400 Updates# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
