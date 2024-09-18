Revolt RV400 Updated; Gets New Colour Scheme, Reverse Mode

Revolt has introduced the updated version of its RV400 electric motorcycle in the Indian market. With the update, the motorcycle gets a few new features and its battery pack now delivers even more range than before. Revolt hasn't mentioned if the motorcycle's price has been hiked with the update. The updated RV400 was introduced alongside the RV1 yesterday, which is Revolt’s first all-new product in over 5 years.

The updated version of the Revolt RV400 retains the same design as before but gains a new colour scheme named Lunar Green. It now comes with a new leg guard and centre stand. It now gets a few new features such as a new Reverse Mode, and a revised digital display with Bluetooth connectivity.

The updated RV400 is offered with a fast charger that Revolt claims can fully charge the bike in 90 minutes

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle continues to feature a USD front fork setup and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both end. On the powertrain front, the motorcycle continues to be equipped with a 3 kW mid-drive electric motor, powered by a 3.24 kWh battery pack. According to Revolt, The battery pack now delivers a higher range of 160 km (claimed), up by 10 km from the previous range figure of 150 km. Revolt is now selling the motorcycle with a fast charger that it claims can fully charge the bike in 90 minutes.

The Revolt RV400’s rivals in the Indian market are the Tork Kratos R and Oben Rorr



