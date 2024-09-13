Login
Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch

The electric motorcycle is likely to follow a naked street bike look with retro styling according to the spy images
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on September 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Soon-to-be-launched Revolt electric motorcycle spied
  • Likely to feature a naked street bike look
  • Likely to features a chain drive system instead of belt drive

Only days before the launch of the new electric motorcycle from Revolt Motors, we've acquired exclusive spy images of the upcoming machine during its test runs. Although not many details are visible from the given angle of the spy images, however on careful observation there are a couple of details that start to reveal.

 

Starting with the design, looking at the spy images, it seems that Revolt has opted for a naked street design this time around for the upcoming motorcycle. The headlamp seems to be a circular unit with LED lighting and a chrome bezel. The multi-spoke alloy wheels are new, while the tail lamp continues to be similar to the RV400. Next, the tail section is sleek and features a new grab rail at the back. Also, the profile of the rear tyre is quite chunky compared to the RV400 or most electric motorcycles in general.

 

Also Read: Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh

 

Revolt upcoming electric motorcycle spied carandbike edited 5
 

In terms of the powertrain, while there is no information available as of now, we expect it to be powered by an updated version of the existing powertrain on the RV400 which features a 3kW motor that puts out 50 Nm front standstill. Expect Revolt to continue with its battery-swapping tech for the new model with a better and improved charging system. The new model is expected to be equipped with three riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. As far as the final drive is concerned, the test mule spy pic suggests the usage of a chain drive instead of a belt final drive system.

 

Also Read: Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000

 

For cycle parts, expect the upcoming Revolt electric motorcycle to be suspended by a USD fork and a monoshock, with disc brakes at both ends for shedding speeds. Expect Revolt to equip the new electric motorcycle with a couple of new features and a fresh colour palette.

 

Revolt will be officially unveiling and launching its new electric motorcycle on September 17th this month. Keep watching this space for all the updates from the launch.

