Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000

Ola Electric, the country’s largest electric two-wheeler maker, today launched its first-ever e-motorcycle in India. Back in 2023, Ola showcased a range of concepts e-motorcycles, of different body styles, and today, the company is venturing into the electric motorcycle segment with its Roadster series. Built for the urban jungle, the company will launch three models under this series – Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro, all priced between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Online reservation for the Roadster X and Roadster begins today, and deliveries will start from January 2025 onwards. However, deliveries of the top-spec Roadster Pro will only start late next year, from Diwali 2025.

Ola Roadster Roadster X Roadster Roadster Pro 2.5 kWh Rs. 74,999 - - 3.5 kWh Rs. 84,999 Rs. 1.05 lakh - 4.5kWh Rs. 99,999 Rs. 1.20 lakh - 6 kWh - Rs. 1.40 lakh - 8 kWh - - Rs. 2.0 lakh 16 kWh - - Rs. 2.5 lakh

Visually, all three bikes are based on the roadster concept previewed by the company in 2023. Apart from the naked roadster silhouette, other common elements include sharp styling with a muscular body panel, which is further accentuated as you go up the model line-up. The bikes use a double cradle frame architecture and a flexible sub-frame that enables scalability.

Starting with the entry-level model, the Ola Roadster X, this electric commuter will be offered in three battery pack variants – 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh, priced between Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). The model comes with signature LED headlamps, a 4.3-inch LCD display, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. This particular model will offer a claimed range of up to 200 km and a peak power output of 14.7 bhp (11 kW). The bike can do the 0-40 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 124 kmph.

Next up is the mid-spec Ola Roadster, which again is offered in three variants – 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh, and priced between Rs. 1.05 lakh and Rs. 1.40 lakh. This version of the Roadster series comes with a more robust design with muscular likes and sportier styling. This particular electric motorcycle is loaded with features like – LED projector headlamps, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an aluminium subframe. In terms of specifications, the Roadster model offers a claimed range of 248 km on a single charge, with an output of 17.4 bhp (13 kW). Ola claims a 0-40 kmph time of 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 126 kmph.

Finally, we have the Ola Roadster Pro, the company’s flagship electric motorcycle from the Roadster series. This is offered in two variants – 8 kWh and 16 kWh, priced at Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The bike will get more premium features like – upside-down (USD) front forks, an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and a big 10-inch touchscreen display.

The Roadster Pro will come with a liquid-cooled system for the motor and battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 579 km on a single charge. The bike can go from 0-40 kmph in 1.2 seconds and has a top speed of 194 kmph. The max output here stands close to 70 bhp (52 kW) and 105 Nm of peak torque.

All three bikes come with an integrated MCU, which Facilitates advanced features such as Hill Hold, built-in traction control and ABS modes. All three bikes come with battery packs featuring Ola’s new 4680 cells for improved charge time and battery performance.

Ola Electric also gave us a glimpse of its e-motorcycle roadmap, which also includes three more body styles – Supersport, Adventure and Cruiser, and all three series will be showcased in due course, starting with the two Sport bikes which will be introduced later this year around Diwali 2024.