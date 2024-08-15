Login
Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000

Ola's Roadster range includes 3 models - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro, all priced between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ola has launched its Roadster series of electric motorcycles
  • Three models have been launched - Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro
  • The e-motorcycles are priced in the range of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 2.5 lakh

Ola Electric, the country’s largest electric two-wheeler maker, today launched its first-ever e-motorcycle in India. Back in 2023, Ola showcased a range of concepts e-motorcycles, of different body styles, and today, the company is venturing into the electric motorcycle segment with its Roadster series. Built for the urban jungle, the company will launch three models under this series – Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro, all priced between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 

Ola e Motorcycle Prices

Ola has launched three models under Roadster series - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro

 

Online reservation for the Roadster X and Roadster begins today, and deliveries will start from January 2025 onwards. However, deliveries of the top-spec Roadster Pro will only start late next year, from Diwali 2025.

 

Ola RoadsterRoadster XRoadsterRoadster Pro
2.5 kWhRs. 74,999--
3.5 kWhRs. 84,999Rs. 1.05 lakh-
4.5kWhRs. 99,999Rs. 1.20 lakh-
6 kWh-Rs. 1.40 lakh-
8 kWh--Rs. 2.0 lakh
16 kWh--Rs. 2.5 lakh

 

Visually, all three bikes are based on the roadster concept previewed by the company in 2023. Apart from the naked roadster silhouette, other common elements include sharp styling with a muscular body panel, which is further accentuated as you go up the model line-up. The bikes use a double cradle frame architecture and a flexible sub-frame that enables scalability. 

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycles Launch Highlights

IMG 20240815 WA 0159

The entry-level Roadster X is priced between Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 1 lakh

 

Starting with the entry-level model, the Ola Roadster X, this electric commuter will be offered in three battery pack variants – 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh, priced between Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). The model comes with signature LED headlamps, a 4.3-inch LCD display, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. This particular model will offer a claimed range of up to 200 km and a peak power output of 14.7 bhp (11 kW). The bike can do the 0-40 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 124 kmph.

 

Ola Roadster

The mid-spec Roadstar e-motorcycle is priced between Rs. 1.05 lakh to Rs. 1.40 lakh

 

Next up is the mid-spec Ola Roadster, which again is offered in three variants – 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh, and priced between Rs. 1.05 lakh and Rs. 1.40 lakh. This version of the Roadster series comes with a more robust design with muscular likes and sportier styling. This particular electric motorcycle is loaded with features like – LED projector headlamps, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an aluminium subframe. In terms of specifications, the Roadster model offers a claimed range of 248 km on a single charge, with an output of 17.4 bhp (13 kW). Ola claims a 0-40 kmph time of 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 126 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycles To Launch Today: What To Expect

 

Ola Roadster Pro 1

The flagship Ola Roadster Pro is priced at Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh 

 

Finally, we have the Ola Roadster Pro, the company’s flagship electric motorcycle from the Roadster series. This is offered in two variants – 8 kWh and 16 kWh, priced at Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The bike will get more premium features like – upside-down (USD) front forks, an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and a big 10-inch touchscreen display. 

 

Ola Roadster Series

Deliveries for the Roadster X and Roadster will begin from January 2025

 

The Roadster Pro will come with a liquid-cooled system for the motor and battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 579 km on a single charge. The bike can go from 0-40 kmph in 1.2 seconds and has a top speed of 194 kmph. The max output here stands close to 70 bhp (52 kW) and 105 Nm of peak torque. 

 

All three bikes come with an integrated MCU, which Facilitates advanced features such as Hill Hold, built-in traction control and ABS modes. All three bikes come with battery packs featuring Ola’s new 4680 cells for improved charge time and battery performance. 

 

Ola e Motorcycle Roadmap

Ola will next showcase its range of supersport electric motorcycles around Diwali 2024

 

Ola Electric also gave us a glimpse of its e-motorcycle roadmap, which also includes three more body styles – Supersport, Adventure and Cruiser, and all three series will be showcased in due course, starting with the two Sport bikes which will be introduced later this year around Diwali 2024.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

