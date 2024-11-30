Login
Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The BE 6e competes with the Tata Curvv EV in the electric coupe SUV space
  • Purely in terms of specifications, the BE 6e has an upper hand
  • The Mahindra BE 6e will be offered at a starting price of Rs. 18.90 lakh

Among the two unveils by Mahindra on November 26 was the all-electric BE 6e, based on the BE.05 concept from 2022. It's the sportier, more driver-oriented vehicle among the two, and Mahindra has revealed that prices for the BE 6e will commence from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price tag, its closest rival will be the Tata Curvv EV, which went on sale a few months ago, in August 2024. Here we take a closer look at the key differences between both all-electric Coupe SUVs. 

 

Also Read: All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

 

Design and Dimensions

 

AD 4nXd VkXTIYMVYhB 7iZSY3fxoMqaQzzDlisODR17m2es2AjbS4nmMeOjaYput XppZOC2UNV42wFJ32jGqkrgGWZkW0bkSl5RJoHmEIiX4V0xauED6hmtXrEfNQuDIl2FxEoBXhF?key=110ng9f7F W6t5P 5nG

 

The Mahindra BE 6e is the more modern-looking vehicle in comparison to the Curvv EV. While the Curvv EV borrows many styling cues from its smaller sibling, the Nexon, the BE 6e’s design is vastly different from anything Mahindra has designed before and looks like something of a fashion statement. It can also be observed that the roofline of the BE 6e flows down more uniformly, while the roofline of the Curvv is rather abrupt, and drops down into a split rear spoiler and high deck lid. The BE 6e also has a more prominent stance than the Curvv, courtesy of the prominent haunches, side skirts, and contrast black colouring around the wheel arches.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight
 

 DimensionsMahindra BE 6eTata Curvv EV
Length4371 mm4310 mm
Width1907 mm1810 mm
Height1627 mm1637 mm
Wheelbase2775 mm2560 mm
Ground Clearance207 mm186 mm
Boot Space455-litre500-litre
Frunk Volume45-litre11.5-litre 
AD 4nXd6gpAIoPjt3 FgYiIYlFTtk3cR3Lvz3ljP8SunPMnVvzXEevbI6eanZKRmQWZAUxvHAzshc8ZM9qTzLSQn0V67PYwWyCei oXQtiiKUSEm6U3qUhllm2xyag2loJGekXbfrTNd?key=110ng9f7F W6t5P 5nG

 

In terms of dimensions, the BE 6e is the longer vehicle here, measuring 61 mm longer and 97 mm wider than the Tata. It should also be noted that the wheelbase of the BE 6e is 215 mm longer than the Curvv’s. However, taller passengers should find it harder to sit inside the BE 6e, as its height is slightly shorter than the Curvv EV’s 1637 mm figure. The Curvv EV also has a slightly larger boot, which is an extra 45-litre compared to the BE 6e. The BE 6e however, also gets a 45-litre frunk, aside from the boot, while the Curvv makes do with a smaller 11.5-litre frunk.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUVs: 5 Features That Are A First For Mahindra

 

Battery, Range, Charging Times 

 Mahindra BE 6eTata Curvv EV
Battery Capacity59 kWh/ 79 kWh45 kWh/ 55 kWh
Claimed Range535 km/ 682 km430 km/ 502 km
AC Charging Time (7.2 kW Charger)11.7 hours/ 8.7 hours (0 to 100%)7.9 hours/ 6.5 hours (10% to 100%)

AC Charging Time (11 kW Charger)


 

8 hours/ 6 hours (0 to 100%)NA
Max DC Charging Capacity & Time (140 kW/175 kW) ~ 20 min(60 kW/70 kW) ~ 40 min

The BE 6e, with the larger 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, comes with range figures of 535 km and 682 km respectively. The Tata Curvv EV on the other hand is offered with 45 kWh (430 km) and 55 kWh (502 km) battery packs. With a 7.2 kW AC charger, the BE 6e, with the 59 kWh battery, can be charged from 0 to 100 % in up to 11.7 hours, while the 79 kWh battery variant can be charged in 8.7 hours. Tata is yet to provide the 0 to 100% charging time of the Curvv EV, which, with the 55 kWh battery pack, takes 7.9 hours to charge from 10% to 100%. So it should be noted that the 0 to 100% charging time of the Curvv will likely be closer to the 9-hour mark. 

 

 

Alternatively, the BE 6e can also be charged using an 11 kW charger, which brings the charging time down to 8 hours for the 59 kWh variant, and 6 hours for the 79 kWh variant. However, when it comes to DC charging, both variants of the Curvv EV can be charged from 10 to 80 % in 40 minutes using a 60 kW (45 kWh) and 70 kW (55 kWh) chargers. The BE 6e on the other hand, takes 20 minutes to charge up from 20 to 80%, for both the 79 kWh and 59 kWh variants, with a 175 kW charger and a 140 kW charger respectively.

 

Powertrain 

 

 Mahindra BE 6eTata Curvv EV
Motor TypePermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Battery Pack 59 kWh / 79 kWh45 kWh / 55 kWh
Peak Power Output170 kW/ 210 kW110 kW / 123 kW
Peak Torque380 Nm215 Nm
Drive ConfigurationRear-Wheel-DriveFront-Wheel-Drive
0 to 100 kmph 6.7 seconds (79 kWh)9 seconds/ 8.6 seconds

AD 4nXeTUvBXHRbZ6NB0ghPBhT2AIdt3K1ypUT8Ld0XaTUOn55EOjTcagv7rjWL91nh32l03Aoq5kx3Kp NMIRU7GJQI69PaIedHwborTQZ8d8mmfWZ2sjdVR3xGw 1tNd81xayywHc Nw?key=110ng9f7F W6t5P 5nG

 

On the powertrain front, the BE 6e takes the crown in every aspect and is likely one of the most powerful vehicles from an Indian automotive brand on sale. It is offered with more powerful electric motors with outputs of 228 bhp and 281 bhp, over the Curvv EV’s 147 bhp and 165 bhp motors. The peak torque output of the Mahindra stands at 380 Nm, also significantly higher than the Tata’s 215 Nm figure. While Mahindra is yet to disclose the 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of the 59 kWh variant of the BE 6e, the 79 kWh variant can do the sprint in 6.7 seconds. This is almost 2 seconds faster than the Curvv’s 55 kWh variant. Furthermore, enthusiasts will also appreciate the fact that the BE 6e, which is built on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform has a rear-wheel-drive configuration.

# Mahindra BE 6e# Tata Curvv EV# BE 6e Electric SUV# Curvv EV# BE 6e vs Curvv EV# Tata Motors# Mahindra BE 6e Price# Electric# SUV# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

