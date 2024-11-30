Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

Among the two unveils by Mahindra on November 26 was the all-electric BE 6e, based on the BE.05 concept from 2022. It's the sportier, more driver-oriented vehicle among the two, and Mahindra has revealed that prices for the BE 6e will commence from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price tag, its closest rival will be the Tata Curvv EV, which went on sale a few months ago, in August 2024. Here we take a closer look at the key differences between both all-electric Coupe SUVs.

Design and Dimensions

The Mahindra BE 6e is the more modern-looking vehicle in comparison to the Curvv EV. While the Curvv EV borrows many styling cues from its smaller sibling, the Nexon, the BE 6e’s design is vastly different from anything Mahindra has designed before and looks like something of a fashion statement. It can also be observed that the roofline of the BE 6e flows down more uniformly, while the roofline of the Curvv is rather abrupt, and drops down into a split rear spoiler and high deck lid. The BE 6e also has a more prominent stance than the Curvv, courtesy of the prominent haunches, side skirts, and contrast black colouring around the wheel arches.

Dimensions Mahindra BE 6e Tata Curvv EV Length 4371 mm 4310 mm Width 1907 mm 1810 mm Height 1627 mm 1637 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm 2560 mm Ground Clearance 207 mm 186 mm Boot Space 455-litre 500-litre Frunk Volume 45-litre 11.5-litre

In terms of dimensions, the BE 6e is the longer vehicle here, measuring 61 mm longer and 97 mm wider than the Tata. It should also be noted that the wheelbase of the BE 6e is 215 mm longer than the Curvv’s. However, taller passengers should find it harder to sit inside the BE 6e, as its height is slightly shorter than the Curvv EV’s 1637 mm figure. The Curvv EV also has a slightly larger boot, which is an extra 45-litre compared to the BE 6e. The BE 6e however, also gets a 45-litre frunk, aside from the boot, while the Curvv makes do with a smaller 11.5-litre frunk.

Battery, Range, Charging Times

Mahindra BE 6e Tata Curvv EV Battery Capacity 59 kWh/ 79 kWh 45 kWh/ 55 kWh Claimed Range 535 km/ 682 km 430 km/ 502 km AC Charging Time (7.2 kW Charger) 11.7 hours/ 8.7 hours (0 to 100%) 7.9 hours/ 6.5 hours (10% to 100%) AC Charging Time (11 kW Charger)

8 hours/ 6 hours (0 to 100%) NA Max DC Charging Capacity & Time (140 kW/175 kW) ~ 20 min (60 kW/70 kW) ~ 40 min

The BE 6e, with the larger 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, comes with range figures of 535 km and 682 km respectively. The Tata Curvv EV on the other hand is offered with 45 kWh (430 km) and 55 kWh (502 km) battery packs. With a 7.2 kW AC charger, the BE 6e, with the 59 kWh battery, can be charged from 0 to 100 % in up to 11.7 hours, while the 79 kWh battery variant can be charged in 8.7 hours. Tata is yet to provide the 0 to 100% charging time of the Curvv EV, which, with the 55 kWh battery pack, takes 7.9 hours to charge from 10% to 100%. So it should be noted that the 0 to 100% charging time of the Curvv will likely be closer to the 9-hour mark.

Alternatively, the BE 6e can also be charged using an 11 kW charger, which brings the charging time down to 8 hours for the 59 kWh variant, and 6 hours for the 79 kWh variant. However, when it comes to DC charging, both variants of the Curvv EV can be charged from 10 to 80 % in 40 minutes using a 60 kW (45 kWh) and 70 kW (55 kWh) chargers. The BE 6e on the other hand, takes 20 minutes to charge up from 20 to 80%, for both the 79 kWh and 59 kWh variants, with a 175 kW charger and a 140 kW charger respectively.

Powertrain

Mahindra BE 6e Tata Curvv EV Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Battery Pack 59 kWh / 79 kWh 45 kWh / 55 kWh Peak Power Output 170 kW/ 210 kW 110 kW / 123 kW Peak Torque 380 Nm 215 Nm Drive Configuration Rear-Wheel-Drive Front-Wheel-Drive 0 to 100 kmph 6.7 seconds (79 kWh) 9 seconds/ 8.6 seconds

On the powertrain front, the BE 6e takes the crown in every aspect and is likely one of the most powerful vehicles from an Indian automotive brand on sale. It is offered with more powerful electric motors with outputs of 228 bhp and 281 bhp, over the Curvv EV’s 147 bhp and 165 bhp motors. The peak torque output of the Mahindra stands at 380 Nm, also significantly higher than the Tata’s 215 Nm figure. While Mahindra is yet to disclose the 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of the 59 kWh variant of the BE 6e, the 79 kWh variant can do the sprint in 6.7 seconds. This is almost 2 seconds faster than the Curvv’s 55 kWh variant. Furthermore, enthusiasts will also appreciate the fact that the BE 6e, which is built on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform has a rear-wheel-drive configuration.