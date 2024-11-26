Login
All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BE 6e to be offered in three variants - Pack 1, Pack 2 and Pack 3
  • Will be offered with two battery pack options
  • Deliveries to start by March 2025

Mahindra has launched the all-new BE 6e electric SUV with prices starting from Rs18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 6e was originally previewed by the BE.05 concept back in 2022 with the production model carrying over a lot of the concept’s design. The BE 6e is one of Mahindra’s first production electric SUVs, alongside the XEV 9e, to be underpinned by the brand’s all-new INGLO platform and is the first in a family of SUVs under the BE sub-brand. Mahindra says it plans to commence deliveries of the BE 6e by March 2025.

 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh

 Mahindra BE 6e 2

Starting with the design, the BE 6e carries over the edgy and sporting looks of the concept replete with the J-shaped LED daytime running lamps, closed-off grille and the floating aerodynamic panel running between the headlamps atop the fascia. Moving to the sides, notalbe elements include the prominent flared wheel arches and the angular raked rear windscreen that gives the BE 6e a coupe-SUV look. At the rear the BE 6e features unique C-shaped LED tail-lamps and a split roof-mounted spoiler.

 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 Mahindra BE 6e 1

 

Focusing on the cabin, Mahindra says that the cockpit of the jet aircraft has inspired the cabin. A panoramic display housing the digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen dominates the dashboard. The EV gets a new two-spoke steering with an illuminated BE logo. Moving to the centre console, the gear selector looks to emulate the controls in a jet aircraft while the overhead switches near the rearview mirror too are said to be inspired from the same. Coming to the features, the BE 6e packs in features such as a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, connected vehicle tech, 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system and a one touch parking function that does not require the driver to be inside the vehicle.
 

The BE 6e comes with a 455 litre boot with Mahindra saying that it also features a 45 litre frunk.
 

Moving to the powertrain, the BE 6e is offered with two battery pack options with rear-wheel drive as standard. Buyers can opt between a 59 kWh or 79 kWh battery pack depending on the variant selected. The electric motor develops 170 kW of peak power when paired with the 59 kWh battery and a stronger   210 kW and 380 Nm with the larger 79 kWh variants. Mahindra claims an ARAI certified range of up to 682 km on a single charge with the 79 kWh battery pack. The 59 kWh battery pack meanwhile offers a certified range of up to 535 km. Owners have three drive modes to pick from - Race, Range and Everyday.
 

The BE 6e will go up against the likes of the Tata Curvv in the Indian market.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra BE.05# Mahindra BE 6e# Mahindra BE 6E# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

