Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the all-new XEV 9e electric SUV in India. Previewed by the XUV.e8 concepts back in 2022, the XEV 9e is one of the first in a range of all-new electric SUVs underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO electric vehicle platform. Prices for the XEV 9e start from Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the electric SUV are expected to start by March 2025.

The XEV 9e carries over almost all of the concept’s exterior design. Notable elements include the full-width lightbar that brackets the SUV’s fascia, triangular headlamps, a closed-off grille, a heavily sculpted bonnet and prominently flared wheel arches. As with the XUV.e9 concept, the XEV 9e gets a coupe-SUV design with the roofline tapering towards the rear and ending in a sharply raked rear windshield. At the rear, the slim tail lamp follows a similar design as the DRLs upfront.



Inside, the cabin too borrows much from the 2022 concept with three displays spanning the width of the dashboard including a dedicated co-driver display. The two-spoke steering features the new illuminated infinity-derived Mahindra logo. The cabin offers seating for up to 5 individuals.

Mahindra says the XEV 9e offers 663 litres of boot space with an additional 150 litre frunk.



Moving to the mechanicals, the XEV 9e is offered with two battery pack options - a 59 kWh unit in lower variants and a larger 79 kWh unit in top variants. Coming to the power outputs the electric motor is good for 210 kW and 380 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra says that the XEV 9e will offer a range of up to 656 km (ARAI certified) single charge with the 79 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra says that the INGLO platform features semi-active suspension and brake-by-wire technology. The former aids in keeping the ride composed while the latter helps improve brake response and shorten braking distances.