All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut

Mahindra Auto is once again ready to make a big splash this August 15, just like it does every year. Building up to its most anticipated day, the SUV maker will reveal a new, stealthy variant of its BE 6 electric SUV tomorrow, August 14, 2025. Moreover, this will be the first special edition for the BE 6 since its launch.

Born in the shadows. Built for the spotlight.



Mahindra has dropped a teaser that, while not revealing much in terms of specifics, hints at a new dark edition of the BE 6. The teaser features a blacked-out BE 6 lurking in the shadows.



Considering that Mahindra already has the stealth black colour in the palette of the BE 6, the special edition for the BE 6 could very well make use of matte black for the exterior with piano black contrasting elements.



As for the interior, the Shadow Edition could bring a darker, more stealthy cabin theme to the BE 6, similar to what Mahindra has done with its previous blacked-out editions like the XUV700 Ebony and Scorpio N Carbon. This would gel with the overall dark theme hinted at in the teaser.

The special edition BE 6 will likely be based on the higher-spec variants – Pack Two or Pack Three. That said, nothing is expected to change under the skin. The performance and range figures will remain the same, with a claimed range of 557 km for the 59 kWh variant and 683 km for the 79 kWh variant.