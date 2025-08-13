All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed IndiaAther Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future ModelsAll-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 DebutSpecial Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Meet the most affordable 6 cyl AMG in India -- new CLE 53! | ₹1.35 crore | First Look2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut

The BE 6 electric SUV will get its first special edition, and this will be in the form of a stealthy, all-black version.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra BE 6 to get a special edition
  • To debut on August 14
  • Dark edition model likely to be called Shadow Edition

Mahindra Auto is once again ready to make a big splash this August 15, just like it does every year. Building up to its most anticipated day, the SUV maker will reveal a new, stealthy variant of its BE 6 electric SUV tomorrow, August 14, 2025. Moreover, this will be the first special edition for the BE 6 since its launch.  

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision.S Teased Ahead Of August 15 Debut

 

undefined


Mahindra has dropped a teaser that, while not revealing much in terms of specifics, hints at a new dark edition of the BE 6. The teaser features a blacked-out BE 6 lurking in the shadows.
 
Considering that Mahindra already has the stealth black colour in the palette of the BE 6, the special edition for the BE 6 could very well make use of matte black for the exterior with piano black contrasting elements.  
 
As for the interior, the Shadow Edition could bring a darker, more stealthy cabin theme to the BE 6,  similar to what Mahindra has done with its previous blacked-out editions like the XUV700 Ebony and Scorpio N Carbon. This would gel with the overall dark theme hinted at in the teaser.  

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal
 Mahindra BE 6 Teaser
The special edition BE 6 will likely be based on the higher-spec variants – Pack Two or Pack Three. That said, nothing is expected to change under the skin. The performance and range figures will remain the same, with a claimed range of 557 km for the  59 kWh variant and 683 km for the 79 kWh variant. 

 

# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV# Mahindra BE 6 Dark Edition# Mahindra BE 6 Shadow Edition# BE 6 electric SUV# Mahindra BE 6e powertrain# Mahindra BE 6# Mahindra Electric SUV# Mahindra Dark Editions# Black Edition# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The BE 6 is priced at NR 57 lakh (Rs 35.66 lakh), while the XEV 9e, can be had for about NR 69 lakh (Rs 41 lakh)
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal
  • The carmaker reached this production milestone in nearly four years, as the XUV700 was launched in India in August 2021.
    Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • Previously only offered with the 59 kWh battery pack, the new variants extend the option of the larger 79 kWh battery pack to the mid-spec Pack Two trim of the EVs.
    Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Pack 2 79 kWh Variants Launched
  • Mahindra continued to retain the second spot in terms of domestic sales in India, while companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Hyundai witnessed a fall in sales
    Auto Sales June 2025: Mahindra Sales Witness Growth; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Decline

Latest News

  • The Honda Activa’s 25-year-old milestone marks not just an iconic and successful brand – it is also a fitting example of how a two-wheeler transformed personal mobility in India.
    25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed India
  • Full details of this feature are set to be revealed on the upcoming edition of Ather Community Day, to be held on August 30
    Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models
  • The BE 6 electric SUV will get its first special edition, and this will be in the form of a stealthy, all-black version.
    All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut
  • Here's how the new Skoda Kylaq - and the entire Skoda AT range - gets the gearbox equation just right
    Special Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic
  • The motorcycles receive a range of updates for the 2026 model year, which include a revised, Euro 5+ compliant version of the 693 cc engine
    2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
  • In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR to combat severe air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) later directed that 'end-of-life' vehicles should not be given fuel.
    Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR
  • Launches ‘Kerala Comes Together With Tata Motors’ Campaign with special priority delivery and finance schemes.
    Tata Motors Announces Onam Offers In Kerala With Benefits Of Rs 40,000 Up To Rs 2 Lakh Across The Range
  • Once launched, the TVS NTorq 150 will be the company’s first 150 cc scooter from TVS Motor Company.
    TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1
  • In yet another attempt to allay fears regarding the use of E20 petrol, the Union Government has issued a detailed clarification on the subject.
    Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt
  • Hard-top sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet arrives in hot AMG guise with a twin-turbo in-line six engine under the bonnet.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore

Research More on Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

Starts at ₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View BE 6e Specifications
View BE 6e Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut