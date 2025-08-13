All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 13, 2025
Highlights
- Mahindra BE 6 to get a special edition
- To debut on August 14
- Dark edition model likely to be called Shadow Edition
Mahindra Auto is once again ready to make a big splash this August 15, just like it does every year. Building up to its most anticipated day, the SUV maker will reveal a new, stealthy variant of its BE 6 electric SUV tomorrow, August 14, 2025. Moreover, this will be the first special edition for the BE 6 since its launch.
Also Read: Mahindra Vision.S Teased Ahead Of August 15 Debut
Mahindra has dropped a teaser that, while not revealing much in terms of specifics, hints at a new dark edition of the BE 6. The teaser features a blacked-out BE 6 lurking in the shadows.
Considering that Mahindra already has the stealth black colour in the palette of the BE 6, the special edition for the BE 6 could very well make use of matte black for the exterior with piano black contrasting elements.
As for the interior, the Shadow Edition could bring a darker, more stealthy cabin theme to the BE 6, similar to what Mahindra has done with its previous blacked-out editions like the XUV700 Ebony and Scorpio N Carbon. This would gel with the overall dark theme hinted at in the teaser.
Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal
The special edition BE 6 will likely be based on the higher-spec variants – Pack Two or Pack Three. That said, nothing is expected to change under the skin. The performance and range figures will remain the same, with a claimed range of 557 km for the 59 kWh variant and 683 km for the 79 kWh variant.
