Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal

The BE 6 is priced at NR 57 lakh (Rs 35.66 lakh), while the XEV 9e, can be had for about NR 69 lakh (Rs 41 lakh)
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Both SUVs get Level 2 ADAS.
  • Can be had with either a 59 kWh or a 79 kWh battery pack.
  • Both SUVs are underpinned by the brand’s all-new INGLO platform.

The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e all-electric SUVs have been launched in Nepal. Unveiled at the NAIMA Nepal Mobility Expo, the BE 6 is priced at NR 57 lakh (Rs 35.66 lakh), while the XEV 9e can be had for about NR 69 lakh (Rs 41 lakh). The launch of the models in Nepal takes place well after their India launch, which took place in November 2024. The BE 6 and the XEV 9e are the first production electric SUVs to be underpinned by the brand’s all-new INGLO platform.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal 1

The list of features offered in the SUVs includes Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems, dual-zone climate control with a pet mode, powered driver seat, front seat ventilation, a 360-degree camera with a recorder function, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and an augmented reality head-up display, among other features. The XEV 9e gets a widescreen display with three screens, while the BE 6 comes with a dual-screen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched In India, Prices Start at Rs 8.94 Lakh
 

The XEV 9e and BE 6 are offered with a 59 kWh and a larger 79 kWh battery pack. The claimed range figures of the XEV 9e are 542 km and  656 km, while those of the BE 6 are 535 km and 682 km. 


 

